Russian forces attacked an American-owned factory in the city of Mukachevo in Ukraine on August 21.

Russia fired several cruise missiles at the business in Zakarpattia overnight, injuring 19 people in the process, according to local officials.

Three people were left with injuries to the lower extremities and pelvis, one has blunt abdominal trauma, one has trauma and contusion of the brain, and another has shrapnel wounds to the head, eye and ear damage.

The ages of those injured in the attack range from 22 years old to 63 years old.

Myroslav Biletsky, head of Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, said the attack was a 'crazy' record set by the Russian army.

He said: "The enemy is trying to break us with strikes in the rear. But we will not be afraid - on the contrary, we will become even stronger. Together we will stand and win.

"The Russians delivered this strike as if nothing had changed at all. As if there were no efforts by the world to stop this war."