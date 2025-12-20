Russian missiles strike Ukrainian port city Odesa, kill seven, officials say
Russia continues to target energy systems across Ukraine as part of its broader campaign against critical infrastructure
At least seven people were killed and 27 wounded overnight in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa, southern Ukraine, Ukraine's Emergency Service said.
The port was struck with ballistic missiles, said Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region. Some of the wounded were on a bus during the overnight strike, the service said in a Telegram post. .
Odesa, a focal point of Ukrainian grain and other exports, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Moscow invaded its smaller neighbour in February 2022.
The intensity of the attacks has increased in recent days, often resulting in lengthy and widespread power cuts.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces hit a Russian warship and other facilities with drones, Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement on Saturday.
The attack hit the Russian warship Okhotnik, according to the statement posted to the Telegram messaging app.
The ship was patrolling in the Caspian Sea near an oil and gas production platform. The extent of the damage is still being clarified, the statement added.
A drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea was also hit. The facility is operated by Russian oil giant Lukoil.
Ukrainian drones also struck a radar system in the Krasnosilske area of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.