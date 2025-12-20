At least seven people were killed and 27 wounded overnight in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa, southern Ukraine, Ukraine's Emergency Service said.

The port was struck with ballistic missiles, said Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region. Some of the wounded were on a bus during the overnight strike, the service said in a Telegram post. .

Odesa, a focal point of Ukrainian grain and other exports, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Moscow invaded its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

The intensity of the attacks has increased in recent days, often resulting in lengthy and widespread power cuts.

