Russian head of Soviet-era newspaper mysteriously falls 70ft to his death from Moscow window
Yet another prominent Russian has fallen to his death from a window in Moscow.
Vyacheslav Leontyev, 87, who headed the secretive Pravda publishing house fell at least 70ft to his death on Sunday.
Mr Leontyev was the head of Soviet paper Pravda, which translates to Truth, the main news outlet of the Communist Party.
He continued leading the paper long after the fall of the USSR in 1991.
Police are investigating whether his death was a suicide, an accident or involved some kind of foul play.
It marks the latest in a slew of suspicious deaths in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
Reacting to the news, exiled Russian Andrey Malgin said: “The window falls continue. Leontyev fell from a window.
“He was found near his home on Molodogvardeyskaya Street, where he lived.”
Malgin added: “He gave the impression of a sort of underground millionaire.
“He also knew a lot about the ‘Party’s money’ — the Pravda publishing house was the most profitable enterprise in the business empire of the CPSU [Communist Party of the Soviet Union] Central Committee.”
It comes just months after Andrey Badalov, vice president of Russian oil pipeline company Transneft, was found dead beneath the windows of a home on the Rublyovo-Uspenskoye highway.