Police are investigating whether his death was a suicide, an accident or involved some kind of foul play

Daily Life In Kramatorsk In Eastern Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Yet another prominent Russian has fallen to his death from a window in Moscow.

Vyacheslav Leontyev, 87, who headed the secretive Pravda publishing house fell at least 70ft to his death on Sunday. Mr Leontyev was the head of Soviet paper Pravda, which translates to Truth, the main news outlet of the Communist Party. He continued leading the paper long after the fall of the USSR in 1991. Read more: Poland forced to scramble fighter jets - as five killed in Russian missile attack on western Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has rejected calls for peace. Picture: Getty