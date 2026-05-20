The Government has relaxed sanctions on Russian crude oil, allowing for the import of jet fuel and diesel refined in third countries amid surging costs.

It comes amid new figures showing petrol prices have eclipsed the previous high set during the Iranian oil crisis.

The Government had previously announced the UK would block Russian oil refined in other countries in a bid to “further restrict the flow of funds to the Kremlin”.

According to the licence, the sanctions carve-out will be periodically reviewed as fuel prices rise due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

A trade licence, which came into effect on Wednesday, permits the imports “indefinitely”.

On Tuesday, the RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts stands at 158.5p, which is the most expensive it has been since December 2022.

Following the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East on February 28, the price had previously peaked at 158.3p on April 15.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams earlier this week described the recent rise as “bad news for drivers ahead of the bank holiday” and warned prices are set to become even more expensive.

He said: “RAC analysis of wholesale fuel data unfortunately indicates that unleaded is now likely to increase to at least 160p a litre in the coming weeks, unless there’s a dramatic and sustained drop in the price of oil which has been above 100 US dollars a barrel since late April.

It has been widely reported that on Thursday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves will abandon her plan to increase fuel duty from September.

She announced in her November 2025 budget that the 5p per litre fuel duty reduction – introduced by the Conservative government in March 2022 – would be extended until the end of August 2026, with rates then gradually returning to previous levels over the next five years.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.