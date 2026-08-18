Lev Shlosberg, the deputy leader of a Russian anti-war political party was convicted of spreading disinformation about the war and of “discrediting” the Russian Army

Lev Shlosberg was found guilty of 'public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A Russian politician known for his opposition to the war in Ukraine has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his anti-war social media posts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yabloko's leader Nikolay Rybakov spoke outside the court reviewing their election ban appeal Moscow on August 17, 2026. Picture: Getty

Eight members of Yabloko have already been put behind bars for their opposition to the war. Another deputy leader, Maksim Kruglov, was jailed for seven years over social media posts about civilian fatalities in June. Before sentencing, Shlosberg said on Friday: “The very concept of a crime, understood as an act that poses a genuine danger to society, has been distorted in this country. Under these new laws, crimes now include the free expression of peaceful convictions, standing up for human dignity, protesting against violence, refusing to accept lies, and showing compassion, empathy and mercy towards others. “Virtue is persecuted, while vice is encouraged and exalted," he added. The banning of Yabloko from the elections came just a few days after the party had unexpectedly been allowed onto the ballot by the pro-Putin election committee.