There is concern that Russian sailors may exploit the UK asylum system should the British Navy intercept shadow vessels in the Channel

The news comes as 'The Deyna', an oil tanker belonging to the Russian ‘ghost fleet', remains anchored at Fos-sur-Mer, having been boarded by the French Navy off the coast of Algeria. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Crew on Russian shadow fleets may be able to claim asylum should Britain seize their ship in the Channel, some ministers fear.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Both Yvette Cooper, the Foreign Secretary, and Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, are understood to have raised concerns over fears that captured sailors could exploit the current UK system. Whitehall sources say ministers are concerned that apprehending the shadow vessels in UK waters could allow any Russian sailors brought ashore by British forces to claim asylum, citing risk of persecution should they return to their home state. Those aboard the ships, including many mercenaries hired by the Kremlin, may argue the 'political situation' in Russia puts them at significant risk should they return. Should the shadow fleet have their claims rejected, they would be appeal to appeal the decision under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which can take many years. Read more: JD Vance leads 'make-or-break' Iran talks in Pakistan as fears grow over shaky ceasefire deal Read more: Historic Moon mission Artemis II splashes down to Earth after epic voyage

It is understood that Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich, pictured here in Sudan in 2021, escorted a Russian shadow fleet tanker through UK waters recently, despite threats from the UK against doing so. Picture: Alamy

There are even concerns over possible spies being deliberately planted on the vessels in the hopes of British interception. The rules - the same as those applied to small boat migrants brought ashore by the RNLI or Border Force in the Channel - are just the latest in a series of challenges for the prime minister, who announced plans to use special forces, alongside the National Crime Agency, to tackle unsanctioned tankers in late March. In recent days, it was revealed that a shadow fleet tanker was able to travel through the Channel, escorted by a Russian frigate, despite UK threats against doing so. A further three sanctioned tankers also sailed in British waters the following day. The Royal Navy have not seized any ships thus far, after legal advice of Attorney General Lord Hermer warned it could breach international human rights law.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said the current system was not working, and proposed the UK leaving the ECHR if required. Picture: Alamy