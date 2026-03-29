The Ministry of Defence has previously said it is “highly likely” that Russia shared intelligence with Iran even before the outbreak of war last month

Satellite imagery captures Diego Garcia, the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Russian spy satellites photographed the UK-US base on Diego Garcia after Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the site, Ukraine’s president has said.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the photographs had been taken “in the interests of Iran”, along with images of bases in the Middle East housing American and British troops. The Ministry of Defence has previously said it is “highly likely” that Russia shared intelligence with Iran even before the outbreak of war last month, and Mr Zelensky’s claim will increase concerns about co-operation between Tehran and Moscow. In a post on X, Mr Zelenskyy said he had received an intelligence briefing on Saturday setting out Russian satellite activity. He said: “On March 24, they imaged the US–UK joint military facility on Diego Garcia located in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. They also captured pictures of Kuwait International Airport and parts of the infrastructure of the Greater Burgan oil field. Read more: Russia launches more than 270 drones at Ukraine overnight Read more: Thousands of US Marines and sailors arrive in the Middle East as Houthi rebels vow to continue strikes in coming days

When I travel outside of Ukraine, I get daily intelligence updates online. This morning, I was briefed that U.S. military facilities in the Middle East and the Gulf region were photographed by Russian satellites in the interests of Iran.



On March 24th, they imaged the U.S.–UK… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2026

“On March 25, they took pictures of the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The Shaybah oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia, Incirlik Air Base in Turkiye, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar were all imaged on March 26. “There are no Ukrainian facilities on this list. But who is helping whom when sanctions are lifted from an aggressor that earns daily revenue and provides intelligence for strikes against American, Middle Eastern, UK, and US–UK bases and so on?” The Iranian attack on Diego Garcia took place prior to March 24 and saw two ballistic missiles launched at the base, around 3,800km (2,360 miles) away. One missile failed in flight while the other was shot down by the US Navy, according to reports.

RAF Fairford in south-west England is one of two bases, along with the Diego Garcia facility in the Indian Ocean, that the UK has given the US permission to use for "specific defensive operations into Iran" to destroy Iranian missiles at source. Picture: Getty

Diego Garcia has become a flashpoint in transatlantic relations after Sir Keir Starmer initially refused the US permission to launch bombing raids against Iran from the base. The Prime Minister subsequently allowed Washington to use the base for limited strikes against Iranian drone and missile sites threatening British interests and, following Tehran’s attempt to hit Diego Garcia, other sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Other targets mentioned by Mr Zelenskyy have also reportedly been attacked by Iran, including the US Air Force facilities at Prince Sultan Air Base and the Al Udeid base in Qatar that also houses RAF personnel. The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.

Kemi Badenoch takes part in the axe the fuel tax campaign after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced her plan to increase fuel duty for the first time in 15 years. Picture: Getty