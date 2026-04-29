By EJ Ward

Britain is already tracking Russian activity in its waters, the Housing Secretary has insisted, as pressure mounts on the Government to take tougher action against Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet”.

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Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “We do have Royal Navy vessels. We saw recently, didn't we, there was that situation where there were Russian submarines over some very vital cables off the coast of Scotland. They didn't know that we were observing and watching them, but we were tracking what they were doing, making sure that they weren't causing harm to vital infrastructure in this country.” His comments come as Ukraine’s top sanctions official challenged Sir Keir Starmer to match European allies by seizing Russian tankers suspected of helping fund Vladimir Putin’s war. Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine’s commissioner for sanctions policy, told the Telegraph that Britain was failing to follow through on its promise to “go after” the vessels, despite hundreds being sanctioned. “If France can seize sanctioned Russian tankers, so can Britain,” he said, pointing to operations by European allies who have already detained multiple ships. Read more: £370m Russian superyacht linked to Putin ally sails through Strait of Hormuz Read more: Ukraine’s resistance is killing the Russian empire, even if Moscow won’t admit it

Britain is already tracking Russian activity in its waters, the Housing Secretary has insisted, as pressure mounts on the Government to take tougher action against Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet”. Picture: MoD

Nick pressed the minister on why the UK has yet to seize any sanctioned vessels, despite Keir Starmer previously pledging to “go after” the shadow fleet. Asked how many ships Britain had detained compared to France, Mr Reed admitted: “Zero. I don't know the answer. Zero. Well, you know the answer to that, don't you?” Nick said he did: “I know the answer.” He went on: “Why has France seized four and the United Kingdom zero after the Prime Minister said we would, quote, go after the shadow fleet? Is it because we don't have any Royal Navy vessels that can do it?” Mr Reed insisted the capability exists but declined to give operational detail, saying: “We will go after the shadow fleet… I don't know the operational details about what's being tracked where and when and when this will happen, but we certainly have the resources there to do it.” Pushed further, Mr Ferrari told him: “That's just words, Secretary of State.” Mr Reed responded: “No, well, let's wait and see what happens… we'll be tracking that shadow fleet, and when time is appropriate, action will be taken.”