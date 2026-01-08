An oil tanker thought to be part of Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' has come under drone attack off the coast of Turkey.

The vessel, thought to form part of Putin's illusive shipping fleet, was seen with black smoke pouring from the vessel as it sailed through the Black Sea.

It comes amid reports suggesting the drone was of Ukrainian origin - with Ukraine yet to comment on the matter.

The Elbus tanker, which was named the Euroleader until last year, was captured on tracking radars conducting a sharp turn following the apparent drone strike.

Maritime tracking services noted that the ship issued a distress signal shortly before changing course and turning into Turkish waters.

