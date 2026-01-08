Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker 'hit by drone' in Black Sea
It's the third vessel thought to belong to Putin's 'Shadow Fleet' to come under attack in recent days
An oil tanker thought to be part of Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' has come under drone attack off the coast of Turkey.
The vessel, thought to form part of Putin's illusive shipping fleet, was seen with black smoke pouring from the vessel as it sailed through the Black Sea.
It comes amid reports suggesting the drone was of Ukrainian origin - with Ukraine yet to comment on the matter.
The Elbus tanker, which was named the Euroleader until last year, was captured on tracking radars conducting a sharp turn following the apparent drone strike.
Maritime tracking services noted that the ship issued a distress signal shortly before changing course and turning into Turkish waters.
The ship was then towed to a port in İnebolu where damage from the strike was assessed.
Built in 2005, the ship has also undergone several other name changes since 2017, identifying as United Leadership, Unitehcapo, Unite, UniteHA4, Bated Leadership and SCF Aldan.
The vessel measures 899ft according to tracking radars, was heading for the Russian port of Novorossiysk.
According to Turkish broadcaster NTV: “The Elbus oil tanker, sailing approximately 30 miles off the coast of Abana district in Kastamonu, was hit in its upper sections during a drone attack.
“Following a distress call from the ship, which is believed to have been the target of a drone attack, Coast Guard Command teams were dispatched to the area.”
It comes after two vessels suspected to form part of Putin's Shadow Fleet were seized in the Caribbean and North Atlantic on Wednesday.