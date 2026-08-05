Russia’s military has faced repeated allegations of brutal internal discipline since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

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Disturbing footage on social media shows the soldier cowering in a dugout while his commander repeatedly beats him. Picture: X

By Georgia Rowe

Disturbing footage showing a Russian soldier being humiliated and beaten by a commander after allegedly abandoning his post has highlighted the cruelty of Putin's army.

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The unverified video, shared on social media, shows the soldier crouching in what appears to be a dugout while wearing a red floral dress. A man standing over him repeatedly strikes him with what appears to be a sex toy, while accusing him of desertion. Referring to the soldier as “our little girl”, the commander asks why he ran from his position before hitting him several times. The soldier can be seen cowering in the corner and shielding his head with his hands as he claims he had been wounded. Read more: Russian commanders filmed abusing their own troops as soldiers are beaten, tied in freezing pits and threatened with death Read more: Eight passengers 'waiting for train' among 21 killed in Russia's overnight strikes

ایک روسی فوجی لال مسجد کے مولوی عبدلعزیز سے متاثر ہو کر خواتین کا لباس پہن کر فرار ہونے کی کوشش کرتے ہوئے پکڑا گیا۔😀 pic.twitter.com/DyH5hDxCj2 — 🌹حسینہ🌹 (@HaseenaNoor313) August 5, 2026

"I got shot,” he says. When asked where, the soldier replies: “In the hand.” But the commander brutally dismisses the injury as “a scratch” before threatening to send him on an assault mission the following day. He tells the soldier he will be sent into the so-called “meat grinder” - a term used to describe deadly frontline assaults in Ukraine where troops are reportedly sent forward in high-casualty attacks. The footage has not been independently verified, and it is unclear when or where it was filmed.

Russia’s military has faced repeated allegations of brutal internal discipline since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid a series of videos circulating online which appear to show Russian troops being punished by their own commanders for allegedly refusing orders or attempting to leave their positions. In one separate clip shared in recent months, two soldiers were allegedly beaten after reportedly threatening to complain about being sent on assault missions. Another video appeared to show a serviceman suspended upside down from a tree, wrapped in cling film, as fellow soldiers looked on. Russia’s military has faced repeated allegations of brutal internal discipline since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.