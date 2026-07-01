Russian soldiers ‘survive on average 20 minutes when they reach frontline due to drone attacks’
Russia has been accused of using a “meat-grinder” approach to sending soldiers to the frontline, resulting in mass casualties for Moscow
Russian soldiers live on average for 20 to 35 minutes on the frontline with Ukraine amid rising numbers of fatal drone attacks, according to a Russian military blogger’s estimate.
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The estimate, which was referenced by Oxford historian Peter Frankopan in a Foreign Policy report, highlights the increasingly lethal conditions for Russian troops as Ukraine continues to improve its drone technology.
Russia has been accused of using a “meat-grinder” approach to warfare – in which it sends huge numbers of soldiers to the frontline in efforts to slowly wear down Ukrainian defences.
But the increasing capacities of Ukrainian drone warfare mean that Russia is haemorrhaging troops at a rapid pace, with an average of 30,000 monthly casualties in 2026.
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By some estimates, eight Russian soldiers are killed or injured for every one Ukrainian.
In May, British intelligence (GCHQ) confirmed that almost 500,000 Russian troops have been killed since Putin began his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Mr Frankopan wrote: “According to Russian military bloggers, the average life expectancy of a new recruit—from arrival at a training ground to death in a combat zone—lies somewhere between 10 days and three weeks.”
“Once they are sent onto the battlefield, Russian fighters survive an average of 20 to 35 minutes.”
Russia’s reliance on heavy artillery near the frontline has also been made more difficult due to drone attacks, meaning the military is now leaning more on infiltration strategies.
This sees Ukrainian soldiers carrying out small operations against weak parts of the Ukrainian frontline.
In early 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over 80 per cent of Russian targets are destroyed by Ukrainian drones, the majority of which are domestically produced.
Ukraine has also strengthened its longer-range strikes on Russian refineries, depots and supply routes over the past few months, learning to overwhelm Russia’s defences with increasingly modern drone warfare.
These attacks have resulted in crippling shortages across Russia, from occupied Crimea to Siberia, improving Ukraine’s negotiating power as peace talks look to be on the horizon.
According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, in 2022 Kyiv had the ability to hit targets some 630km away.
As of this year, it claims its long-range weapons are destroying targets “at about a distance of 1,750km”.