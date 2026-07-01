Russia has been accused of using a “meat-grinder” approach to sending soldiers to the frontline, resulting in mass casualties for Moscow

Russia’s reliance on heavy artillery near the frontline has also been made more difficult due to drone attacks. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Russian soldiers live on average for 20 to 35 minutes on the frontline with Ukraine amid rising numbers of fatal drone attacks, according to a Russian military blogger’s estimate.

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Russia has been accused of using a “meat-grinder” approach to sending soldiers to the frontline. Picture: Getty

By some estimates, eight Russian soldiers are killed or injured for every one Ukrainian. In May, British intelligence (GCHQ) confirmed that almost 500,000 Russian troops have been killed since Putin began his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Mr Frankopan wrote: “According to Russian military bloggers, the average life expectancy of a new recruit—from arrival at a training ground to death in a combat zone—lies somewhere between 10 days and three weeks.” “Once they are sent onto the battlefield, Russian fighters survive an average of 20 to 35 minutes.” Russia’s reliance on heavy artillery near the frontline has also been made more difficult due to drone attacks, meaning the military is now leaning more on infiltration strategies. This sees Ukrainian soldiers carrying out small operations against weak parts of the Ukrainian frontline.

Drone attacks have been exchanged on both sides, as Ukraine fights to advance its technology. Picture: Getty