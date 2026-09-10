It is alleged that Russian spies ordered a British man to sabotage a UK drone factory for them (File image). Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

A British man prepared to sabotage a drone factory in the UK on behalf of Russia’s intelligence services, a court has heard.

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Joshua Cammidge allegedly researched four drone manufacturing sites in Swindon as well as a wifi jamming device and also carried out reconnaissance. It is alleged he communicated with and received instructions from an individual believed to be linked to the GRU Volunteer Corps, a group controlled by Russia’s intelligence services. The charges state that between March 27 and September 5 this year Cammidge provided the individual Google Maps screenshots showing the addresses of four drone manufacturing sites in Swindon and gave details on the activity at one particular factory. The 31-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday wearing a prison-issue tracksuit and was remanded in custody.

Tekever's military drone production facility in Swindon was toured by Defence Secretary at the time, John Healey last September. Picture: Jaimi Joy/PA