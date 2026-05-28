Russian spy boss claims NATO is preparing for 'large-scale conflict in the east'
Sergei Naryshkin told the Federation Council about the alleged plot against the Kremlin on Tuesday
Russia’s top spy chief has accused NATO of preparing for a “large-scale conflict in the East”, the state news agency RIA reported
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Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, accused the organisation of making practical preparations for the alleged conflict on Thursday.
Naryshkin also reportedly accused the European Union of quickly gearing up and arming itself ahead of a military alliance, which he claims is “directed against Russia”.
He did not provide any details on what these alleged NATO preparations were.
This comes after Russia was accused of “relentlessly” targeting critical infrastructure, democratic processes and supply chains by the head of GCHQ.
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In her inaugural public speech, GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler warned that the UK is at a "moment of consequence" with Russia "relentlessly targeting" infrastructure across the country.
Keast-Butler also accused Russia of a series of espionage plots against Britain, as well as waging an undeclared “hybrid war” against the UK and other NATO countries.
In recent months, French President Emmanuel Macron joined several Baltic state leaders in hinting at the possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine.
Russia has warned that doing so would escalate the conflict.
Naryshkin told the Federation Council on Tuesday that his agency had reason to believe that “some Euro-Atlantic politicians consider it possible to unleash a large-scale military conflict in order to maintain their hegemony.”
He added that there are “strong reasons” to indicate that this could take place if the West determines it to be both “reasonably safe” and beneficial to its interests.
Naryshkin conceded that there also exist “truly responsible” leaders who would keep a check on such escalation and could “ensure the impossibility of unleashing such a conflict, including the use of nuclear weapons.”
He warned that Russian special services will continue to monitor the situation “very closely”.