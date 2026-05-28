Sergei Naryshkin told the Federation Council about the alleged plot against the Kremlin on Tuesday

Sergei Naryshkin is the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Russia’s top spy chief has accused NATO of preparing for a “large-scale conflict in the East”, the state news agency RIA reported

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Anne Keast-Butler accused Russia of 'relentless' attacks on British infrastructure. Picture: Getty

In her inaugural public speech, GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler warned that the UK is at a "moment of consequence" with Russia "relentlessly targeting" infrastructure across the country. Keast-Butler also accused Russia of a series of espionage plots against Britain, as well as waging an undeclared “hybrid war” against the UK and other NATO countries. In recent months, French President Emmanuel Macron joined several Baltic state leaders in hinting at the possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine. Russia has warned that doing so would escalate the conflict.

Russia warned that any western involvement in the Ukraine war would escalate the conflict. Picture: Getty