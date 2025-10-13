A Russian submarine had to be tailed by a Royal Navy warship and vessels from five other nations after it passed through the English Channel while surfaced, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

11 warships from six nations coordinated to continuously locate and track the Russian vessels as they passed through the Mediterranean into the English Channel.

According to a report in the Sun, it has been forced to travel on the surface, escorted by a Russian tugboat, after suffering serious technical failures on a mission in the Med.

Over the course of 72 hours the Royal Navy ship, working closely with a Wildcat helicopter tracked the Russian vessels as they sailed through the Channel and into the North Sea.

The British frigate HMS Iron Duke monitored the surfaced Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and its support tug Yakov Grebelsky near the French coast, close to the island of Ushant at the entrance to the English Channel.

Read More: The frontline is everywhere now: Russia’s hybrid war has begun, and Britain isn’t ready, defence experts reveal

Read More: UK warned its ‘drone wall’ will fail without full defence network as Russian threat grows