Russian stealth submarine trailed by Royal Navy ship in English Channel after damaged ship forced to surface
The Royal Navy also tracked a Russian frigate and cargo vessel through the same waters as part of joint NATO maritime security efforts
A Russian submarine had to be tailed by a Royal Navy warship and vessels from five other nations after it passed through the English Channel while surfaced, the Ministry of Defence has announced.
11 warships from six nations coordinated to continuously locate and track the Russian vessels as they passed through the Mediterranean into the English Channel.
According to a report in the Sun, it has been forced to travel on the surface, escorted by a Russian tugboat, after suffering serious technical failures on a mission in the Med.
Over the course of 72 hours the Royal Navy ship, working closely with a Wildcat helicopter tracked the Russian vessels as they sailed through the Channel and into the North Sea.
The British frigate HMS Iron Duke monitored the surfaced Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and its support tug Yakov Grebelsky near the French coast, close to the island of Ushant at the entrance to the English Channel.
The 243-ft diesel-electric attack sub Novorossiysk is part of Russia's feared Black Sea Fleet.
The Type 23 frigate and the supporting helicopter are fitted with powerful sensors that allow them to keep tabs on the Russian vessels.
However they are also ready to switch to an Anti-Submarine Warfare stance if the Russian subs dived beneath the waves.
Al Carns, Minister for the Armed Forces said: “Russian vessels have been passing through the English Channel more frequently and our Royal Navy is on the job 24/7, keeping a close eye on their movements to make sure our waters and undersea cables stay safe.
“This is a clear sign of how the UK stands strong with our NATO allies to push back against Russian aggression.
“The Royal Navy’s dedication and professionalism are absolutely vital for keeping the UK safe. The Government is fully committed to giving our Armed Forces the tools and support they need to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.”
The operation to track the Russian vessels is one several ongoing joint NATO efforts aiming to secure European skies and waters from encroaching Russian threats.