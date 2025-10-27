The attack was part of a large scale overnight missile and drone strike on Ukraine's capital.

Russian drone and missile strikes on Kyiv left two dead and multiple wounded in an overnight attack on October 25. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Russian forces struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles on the night of October 25, reportedly destroying the office and warehouse complex of Ukraine's second-largest pharmaceutical distributor, Optima-Pharm.

