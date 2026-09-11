Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha described the daytime attack as “deliberate terror against civilians”

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian air attack in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

At least five people were killed and 67 wounded after a Russian drone strike on a shopping centre in Pavlohrad, a city in Dnipropetrovsk region, say Ukrainian officials.

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Russia launched a major air attack across the city, deploying drones, artillery and aerial bombs - despite the streets being "full of people" at the time, according to Ukrainian officials. Among the 76 injured in the shopping centre attack were teenage boys aged 13, 14 and 15, with several shops and vehicles being hit. Footage on social media appears to show a Russian drone striking the shopping centre after the initial explosion. Read more: 9/11 remembered 25 years on: Memorial services mark the day America came under attack Read more: 'Totally unacceptable, passengers deserve better': Transport secretary's response when asked if she has confidence in £1.5m air traffic control chief

Shops and vehicles were hit in the daylight attack which took place "when the streets were full of people", according to Ukrainian officials. Picture: Alamy

It follows Russian air strikes on two other shopping malls in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy earlier in the week, as Moscow ramps up attacks on Ukrainian logistics and economics targets. Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha described the attack as “deliberate terror against civilians”, saying that it showed Ukraine “needs additional air defence systems and interceptors now”. In a post on social media, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said of the 67 people injured, eight are children, with President Zelenskyy offering his condolences to the families impacted.

A car that caught fire as a result of a Russian drone attack is left in the street, Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Getty