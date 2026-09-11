Russian strike on Ukrainian shopping centre kills five and injures 67
Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha described the daytime attack as “deliberate terror against civilians”
At least five people were killed and 67 wounded after a Russian drone strike on a shopping centre in Pavlohrad, a city in Dnipropetrovsk region, say Ukrainian officials.
Listen to this article
Russia launched a major air attack across the city, deploying drones, artillery and aerial bombs - despite the streets being "full of people" at the time, according to Ukrainian officials.
Among the 76 injured in the shopping centre attack were teenage boys aged 13, 14 and 15, with several shops and vehicles being hit.
Footage on social media appears to show a Russian drone striking the shopping centre after the initial explosion.
Read more: 9/11 remembered 25 years on: Memorial services mark the day America came under attack
Read more: 'Totally unacceptable, passengers deserve better': Transport secretary's response when asked if she has confidence in £1.5m air traffic control chief
It follows Russian air strikes on two other shopping malls in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy earlier in the week, as Moscow ramps up attacks on Ukrainian logistics and economics targets.
Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha described the attack as “deliberate terror against civilians”, saying that it showed Ukraine “needs additional air defence systems and interceptors now”.
In a post on social media, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said of the 67 people injured, eight are children, with President Zelenskyy offering his condolences to the families impacted.
Overnight, Moscow also struck a petrol station in Kyiv and an agricultural business in Dnipro.
It followed a seaborne attacks by Ukraine on the resort city of Sochi overnight on Wednesday, in which three died and 28 were wounded.
The full-scale war has been raging between Russia and Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion more than four and a half years ago.
Although a recent peacemaking effort by US President Donald Trump raised hopes of steps towards a resolution, with two US envoys visiting both Moscow and Kyiv at the weekend, it appears to have had little material impact on the conflict.