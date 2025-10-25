Russian strikes leave at least three dead and ten injured in Ukraine
It comes the day after Sir Keir Starmer vowed to "dial up pressure" on Putin to end the war
At least three people have been killed and 17 injured as Russia continued air strikes on Ukraine overnight.
Across the country, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that there had been "dozens of strike drones and nine ballistic missiles" including a missile strike on Kyiv.
Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said that one person was killed and ten wounded in the capital during the attack in the early hours of Saturday.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven wounded, the acting regional governor, Vladyslav Haivanenko said.
Over the past 24 hours the city and region of Kharkiv have also been struck, injuring at least 12 people aged between 23 and 73.
This morning, strikes on Lozova has resulted in power outages for more than 25,000 people, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.
It comes the day after Mr Zelenskyy was at Downing Street to meet with Sir Keir Starmer and other European leaders, who are part of the coalition of the willing, as frustrations grow at Putin's refusal to end the conflict.
The prime minister said Putin is "the only person who does not want to stop this war" and unveiled plans to "dial up the pressure" on the Russian leader.
They included crippling the Russian oil and gas industries, continuing to support Ukrainian air defences and piling on military pressure.
Mr Zelenskyy thanked the UK for the support it has given Ukraine throughout the Russian invasion, hailing the harsher sanctions imposed by Britain and the US as a “big step” towards stifling the Russian war machine.