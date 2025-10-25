At least three people have been killed and 17 injured as Russia continued air strikes on Ukraine overnight.

Across the country, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that there had been "dozens of strike drones and nine ballistic missiles" including a missile strike on Kyiv.

Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said that one person was killed and ten wounded in the capital during the attack in the early hours of Saturday.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven wounded, the acting regional governor, Vladyslav Haivanenko said.

Over the past 24 hours the city and region of Kharkiv have also been struck, injuring at least 12 people aged between 23 and 73.

