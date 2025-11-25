Drones and missiles rained down on Kyiv as delegates from Russia, the US and Ukraine met for peace talks.

Russia launched deadly strikes on Kyiv overnight. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

At least six people have died in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight – just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested peace was on the horizon following the latest round of talks.

Several more people were wounded in the strikes, which hit residential buildings and energy infrastructure on Tuesday. A building in the central Pechersk district and another in Kyiv's eastern district of Dniprovskyi took significant damage, according to Mayor Vitalii Kitschko. A large fire tore through multiple floors of the nine-story building, injuring at least four people, the head of Kyiv city administration Tymor Tkachenko said. It came as delegates pressed on with peace talks in Geneva after Russia and the US brokered a plan for peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the latest round of talks has forged "workable" steps towards reaching a deal with Russia. Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy set for crunch talks as Ukraine and US draft new 19-point plan to end war Read more: Trump says 'something good may just be happening' as Ukraine sends 'updated' peace plan to White House

Many were injured after a drone struck a damaged residential building in the Ukrainian capital. Picture: Getty

"Today our delegation returned from Geneva after negotiations with the American side and European partners, and now the list of necessary steps to end the war can become workable," he said on Monday. He added much "difficult" work is still needed before the final plan is fleshed out, adding that there were "sensitive issues" that need to be discussed with US President Donald Trump. The pair will reportedly hold a meeting following the initial talks between their top advisers, where they agreed on a 19-point plan. Direct talks could begin this week, it is understood, with some reports suggesting Mr Zelensky could travel to Washington DC. Mr Zelenskyy warned that the “main problem” remained Vladimir Putin’s demand for legal recognition of Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine. Territorial issues remain the biggest sticking point, with Kyiv resisting Russia’s demand that it give up parts of the Donbas region not currently under Moscow’s control. Russia rejected a 28-point European counter-proposal on Monday, saying it was “completely unconstructive and does not work for us”. Meanwhile, Mr Trump has said “something good just may be happening” in the peace talks.

Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy again for crunch talks. Picture: Getty