Marchwood-based support ship RFA Tidesurge with a Merlin helicopter onboard was deployed to keep watch on the Kilo-class submarine Krasnodar and accompanying tug boat Altay. Picture: MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A Russian submarine has been shadowed by the Royal Navy in a three-day operation through storm-hit weather in the English Channel.

Marchwood-based support ship RFA Tidesurge with a Merlin helicopter onboard was deployed to keep watch on the Kilo-class submarine Krasnodar and accompanying tug boat Altay. The Russian vessels sailed westward from the North Sea through the Strait of Dover and into the English Channel. Captain James Allen, commanding officer of RFA Tidesurge, said: “There is nothing like a Russian submarine to focus the mind for any mariner.” Lieutenant Commander David Emery, flight commander of 814 Naval Air Squadron’s Atlantic Flight, said: “Maintaining an overt presence and continued overwatch of Russian vessels in UK waters is vital for national security.” As the submarine, which sailed on the surface despite the weather conditions, arrived near the island of Ushant, north-west of France, the Tidesurge and the helicopter, which stayed onboard for the duration of the operation, handed over the monitoring duty to a Nato ally. Read more: ‘We are Russia’s next target’, says NATO chief as he warns we must 'prepare for scale of war our grandparents endured' Read more: Russia’s underwater shadow: UK warned it is losing control of the Atlantic as Moscow targets vital seabed cables

