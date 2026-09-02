The Labour MP has been branded "naive" after playing down the threat posed by Putin

Diane Abbott MP claimed the threat posed to Nato by Russia was simply 'fiction'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Diane Abbott has branded Russia's threat to the West 'Nato fiction' - as she claimed the warnings were simply 'complete capitulation to Trump’s demands for more military spending'.

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Making the comments on Wednesday, Ms Abbott played down the threat posed by Putin - a move that saw her branded “Putin’s useful idiot” by one fellow MP. Taking to social media platform X, the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington wrote: “The imminent threat from Russia is a Nato fiction to justify their complete capitulation to Trump’s demands for more military spending. The increase should not go ahead.” The comments triggered widespread backlash from campaigners, defence experts and fellow MPs alike, with Kemi Badenoch branding the comments "reprehensible". Posting on X, Tory MP Ben Obese-Jecty said Abbott was “playing the role of Putin’s useful idiot”. Read more: Andy Burnham doesn't rule out Budget tax rises and refuses to say how he will tackle soaring debt at first PMQs Read more: Smirking Putin says it's a 'military secret' whether Russia will launch attacks on British soil

The imminent threat from Russia is a NATO fiction to justify their complete capitulation to Trump's demands for more military spending.

The increase should not go ahead.



Fund rise in military spending from tax on middle earners, says Resolution Foundationhttps://t.co/ygSmhbaxvI — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) September 2, 2026

“To rail against increased defence spending by claiming the threat Russia pose is ‘a Nato fiction’ shows she is dangerously out of touch,” he said. “Over four years into the war in Ukraine, and with escalating sub-threshold activity, we are agreed that increasing defence spending is a matter of national security. It beggars belief that a senior Labour politician could be so naïve.” Her comments come just weeks after Ms Abbott was brought back into the party by Andy Burnham, after being suspended from Labour in 2023 and again in 2025 after anti-Semitism rows.

The comments come during the same week that Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen to taught Britain. Picture: Alamy