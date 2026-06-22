If Moscow claims the city, it could be one step closer to one of Putin's key war objectives: seizing Donbas completely

Ukrainian troops say the situation in Kostyantynivka remains 'under control'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Russian troops have infiltrated the strategically important city of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine, in a move which may destabilise the region.

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If Moscow advances across Kostyantynivka they move closer to seizing Donbas. Picture: Alamy

This comes after a stagnation in Russian war efforts on the front line. Ukrainian military leaders claim that they have recaptured more territory this year than they have lost. These efforts have reduced Russia’s access to critical supply lines along the border between Russia and occupied Crimea. On Sunday, fuel sales to the public in Crimea were halted following the shortages. Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries in Moscow, St Petersburg and elsewhere have sent shockwaves across Russia. Despite this, Russian soldiers have been spotted as far inside Kostyantynivka as the city's northern outskirts. Russia says its forces are quickly advancing in the south-western region of Kostyantynivka and claim they have encircled Ukrainian military units.

Russian forces are thought to be advancing towards the 'kill zone' where Ukrainian troops are able to target soldiers with drones. Picture: Getty