Russian troop build-up threatens city seen as key to seizing Ukraine's Donbas
If Moscow claims the city, it could be one step closer to one of Putin's key war objectives: seizing Donbas completely
Russian troops have infiltrated the strategically important city of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine, in a move which may destabilise the region.
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The forces are now attempting to surround Kostyantynivka, a crucial link to the surrounding Donbas region, turning the city into a “grey zone” no longer controlled by anyone.
If Russian forces gain control over Kostyantynivka, they would be able to begin advancing towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the country’s last remaining strongholds in the east.
In turn, they would be able to move closer to achieving one of Moscow’s key war objectives: seizing Donbas completely.
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This comes after a stagnation in Russian war efforts on the front line. Ukrainian military leaders claim that they have recaptured more territory this year than they have lost.
These efforts have reduced Russia’s access to critical supply lines along the border between Russia and occupied Crimea. On Sunday, fuel sales to the public in Crimea were halted following the shortages.
Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries in Moscow, St Petersburg and elsewhere have sent shockwaves across Russia.
Despite this, Russian soldiers have been spotted as far inside Kostyantynivka as the city's northern outskirts.
Russia says its forces are quickly advancing in the south-western region of Kostyantynivka and claim they have encircled Ukrainian military units.
These claims have been rejected by Ukraine and the commander of Ukraine's 19th Corps, responsible for the units protecting the city and surrounding areas.
Commander Brig Gen Oleksandr Bakulin insists "the situation remains under control" and "the enemy has no success" – but does recognise that there are about 130 Russian soldiers still inside the city.
Russian soldiers are thought to be sheltering in buildings in Kostyantynivka and, during the summer months, even in the trees, allowing forces to advance inside the “kill zone” where Ukrainian drones are able to detect movement and attack instantly.