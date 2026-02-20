Soldier Denis Kolesnikov claimed that those who failed to pay the fee, which could range from £10,000-£30,000, were sent to their deaths.

Experts say the illegal practice is "systemic" and also involves widespread extortion and the illicit trafficking of weapons. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Russian soldiers have claimed military chiefs are charging up to £30,000 to spare them from the front lines in Ukraine.

Shocking footage shows a junior sergeant revealing the corrupt network, in which soldiers are being offered the chance to pay extortionate sums to flee to safety. Experts say the illegal practice is "systemic" and also involves widespread extortion and the illicit trafficking of weapons.

Soldier Denis Kolesnikov claimed that those who failed to pay the fee, which could range from £10,000-£30,000, were sent to their deaths. “More than half of our unit were reset by the commanders,” he told the Telegraph. "Everyone has to pay the commanders. If someone doesn’t pay, they’re considered unnecessary, sent to the front, and reset. I personally saw several people killed." Mr Kolesnikov is seen in the footage, verified by the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre (USCC). The video is the latest in a series of claims of corruption levelled against claims of corruption levelled against the Russian military. "Such abuses are indeed widespread and systematic in the Russian army, mainly among front-line units," Olesia Horiainova, deputy head of the USCC, said. "Russian military personnel are willing to pay money to avoid going to the front, indicating a serious problem with the motivation of the Russian army against the backdrop of the bloody tactics of the Russian command." Commanders are said to coerce the soldiers into surrendering part of their pay for supposed "unit support", before pocketing the cash.

The Russian military leaders are also alleged to have stolen equipment — including drones, electronics and other weapons. Picture: Russian Military Service