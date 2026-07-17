A firefighter puts out a fire after a Russian air guided bomb hit a private house in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, this week. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Russian troops entering the front line in Ukraine are surviving between 20 and 30 minutes on average due to deadly AI "killing machine" drones.

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Central Intelligence Agency director John Ratcliffe revealed the numbers and said that Vladimir Putin is also losing up to 7,000 soldiers every week in the conflict. Mr Ratcliffe was speaking at the Pennsylvania Defence and Innovation Summit, where he attributed the deadly conditions to Ukraine's low-cost lethal combat drones. He said: "What I would say is our intelligence is consistent with some of the open-source reporting you may have seen in Ukraine. Read more: Putin’s shadow fleet used to launch drones to spy on British nuclear and military sites Read more: New prime minister will not ‘change UK-Ukraine dynamic’, Keir Starmer vows

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

"So the average life expectancy of a Russian recruit right now, arriving on the battlefield in Ukraine, is estimated to be between 20 and 30 minutes." "And that's because AI-powered drones have gotten to be such specialised, low-cost killing machines. "It's why we're now four and a half years into that conflict." An estimated two million troops have been killed, wounded or are missing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Some 1.4 million of them are believed to be Russian, according to a recent estimate by the Centre for Strategic & International Studies.

Ukraine has ramped up its attacks on Russia. Picture: Alamy