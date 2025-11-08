A Russian drone struck a tower block in eastern Ukraine early Saturday morning while many were asleep, killing two women and leaving 12 injured.

According to reports from Ukrainian emergency services, a fire broke out after the attack in Dnipro, with several apartments destroyed in the nine-story building.

Rescuers found the body of one of the women on the fifth floor. Two children were among the 12 reported injuries.

Russia fired a total of 458 drones and 45 missiles, including 32 ballistic missiles. Ukrainian forces shot down and neutralized 406 drones and nine missiles, the air force said.

Around 25 locations were successfully struck by Russia in the bombardment.

Read more: Danish-inspired immigration shake-up expected from Home Secretary

Read more: UPS and Fedex ground cargo planes after crash kills 14