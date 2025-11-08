Russian drone strike on Ukrainian tower block kills two women leaving 12 injured
The drone strike hit whilst many were sleeping in Ukraine's fourth-largest city, Dnipro
A Russian drone struck a tower block in eastern Ukraine early Saturday morning while many were asleep, killing two women and leaving 12 injured.
According to reports from Ukrainian emergency services, a fire broke out after the attack in Dnipro, with several apartments destroyed in the nine-story building.
Rescuers found the body of one of the women on the fifth floor. Two children were among the 12 reported injuries.
Russia fired a total of 458 drones and 45 missiles, including 32 ballistic missiles. Ukrainian forces shot down and neutralized 406 drones and nine missiles, the air force said.
Around 25 locations were successfully struck by Russia in the bombardment.
The strike on Ukraine's fourth-largest city came as fighting for the strategic city of Pokrovsk, further to the east, has reached a key stage.
Both Kyiv and Moscow are vying for the support of US President Donald Trump, in the hopes of success on the battlefield with his support.
Almost four years after its all-out invasion, Russia has been pummelling Ukraine with near-daily drone and missile strikes, killing many civilians. The Kremlin claims its only targets are linked to Kyiv’s war effort.
Several regions have also faced power cuts as Moscow targets Ukraine's power grid ahead of a a brutal winter, according to the national energy operator.
In response, Ukraine’s has targeted their long-range drone strikes on Russian refineries aim to deprive Moscow of the oil export revenue it needs to pursue the war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claims his forces are on the cusp of winning. As a prerequisite for peace, he demands that Ukraine cede the Donbas, made up of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk, one of his key war aims.