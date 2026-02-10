UK ‘on the front line’ as Russian threat puts $17 trillion in trade at risk beneath the sea. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Britain is falling behind Russia in the undersea domain, leaving vital data cables and energy infrastructure exposed to disruption and sabotage, MPs have been warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a one-off evidence session, the House of Commons Defence Committee heard that Russia is already using submarines and deep-sea platforms as part of a sustained campaign of hybrid warfare, targeting critical infrastructure below the threshold of armed conflict. Witnesses said the oceans remain effectively opaque, making it extremely difficult to detect hostile submarines once they enter the North Atlantic. Submarines, they stressed, remain the only military capability that can pose a persistent, unseen threat, with no equivalent alternative. Professor Peter Roberts told MPs that while Britain is distant from the land fighting in eastern Europe, the picture is very different beneath the sea. “Yeah, absolutely,” he said, when asked whether the UK is effectively on the front line underwater. “The UK hosts 119 data cables, around $17 trillion worth of trade [a day] passes through UK data cables. It’s the gateway to Europe, it’s the gateway to the Mediterranean, and in data cable terms it’s the gateway for Europe into the United States.” Read more: Russia’s underwater shadow: UK warned it is losing control of the Atlantic as Moscow targets vital seabed cables Read more: Multi-million pound hi-tech naval force to defend undersea cables unveiled

Unprotected undersea cables expose Britain to disruption and sabotage, MPs told. Picture: MoD

He added that Britain’s exposure goes far beyond communications. “The energy pipelines are enormous connectors through the UK. So the UK is on the front line,” Roberts said. “And more than that, President Putin has expressed, both in his doctrine and in his speeches, his desire to strike at the UK directly.” “For the UK, there are around 119 data cables, and while they are armoured as they approach the shore, for most of their length across the seabed they have no protection at all,” said Prof Roberts. “They can break simply because a water current pushes them against a rock. The expert warned there were hundreds of breaks to undersea cables every year. “On average there are about 190 cable breaks every year around the UK, and most are fixed. When the Shetland Islands were cut off in 2020 after fishing vessels damaged the cables, the connection was restored within a week. Internet service providers will tell you there is sufficient redundancy in the system, and that is why they say they are not worried. “But the reality is they do not know what is happening around those cables on the seabed. In UK waters alone there are around 42,000 kilometres of undersea cables, and monitoring that environment is extraordinarily difficult.”