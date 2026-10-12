Russian efforts to meddle in Brexit vote were 'unsuccessful,' minister tells LBC
Pressed on whether Russia had impacted the outcome of the poll, the minister said "the result is the result"
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Russia's efforts to interfere with the Brexit referendum were "unsuccessful", a senior minister has told LBC.
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Foreign office minister Stephen Doughty said Russia had attempted to meddle with the 2016 poll.
But pressed by Nick Ferrari on whether Russia had successfully impacted the result of the referendum, the minister said: "The result is the result. I don't think they've succeeded in their efforts.
"I don't think they've succeeded in their efforts to undermine our election."
He added: "The security minister’s been very clear that they’ve attempted but not succeeded, in his evidence that he gave previously on this.
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“But the fact is that they are attempting to interfere, and we all need to be alert to that and respond accordingly.”
It comes as the Prime Minister said he was sure that Russia had meddled with the Brexit vote, without clarifying whether they had influenced the result.
Andy Burnham said on Monday: “I asked the question coming to Downing Street: well, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia?
"I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was.”
Mr Doughty told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Russia had attempted to interfere "in a number of our democratic processes over a sustained period".
But he said Russia "hadn't succeeded in their many, many attempts to undermine our processes".
The minister claimed the Kremlin was spending "£1.5 billion this year alone on disinformation and propaganda" but added it was "not just Russia doing this".
In 2020, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee found that the Government had failed to fully assess how Russian state-run media and “troll” accounts could have affected the EU referendum.
Mr Burnham said he spoke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the threat from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party earlier this week, when the pair were in Berlin.
He said on a podcast set to be released on Monday: “These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia.”
“I think we’ve been too much on the back-foot on that actually and we haven’t informed people sufficiently about the extent to which people are seeking to disrupt the political process from overseas.”