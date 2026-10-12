Pressed on whether Russia had impacted the outcome of the poll, the minister said "the result is the result"

By Issy Clarke

Russia's efforts to interfere with the Brexit referendum were "unsuccessful", a senior minister has told LBC.

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It comes as the Prime Minister said he was sure that Russia had meddled with the Brexit vote, without clarifying whether they had influenced the result. . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

“But the fact is that they are attempting to interfere, and we all need to be alert to that and respond accordingly.” It comes as the Prime Minister said he was sure that Russia had meddled with the Brexit vote, without clarifying whether they had influenced the result. Andy Burnham said on Monday: “I asked the question coming to Downing Street: well, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? "I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was.” Mr Doughty told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Russia had attempted to interfere "in a number of our democratic processes over a sustained period". But he said Russia "hadn't succeeded in their many, many attempts to undermine our processes". The minister claimed the Kremlin was spending "£1.5 billion this year alone on disinformation and propaganda" but added it was "not just Russia doing this".

Mr Doughty told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Russia had attempted to interfere "in a number of our democratic processes over a sustained period". Picture: Russian Presidential Press Service/Alamy