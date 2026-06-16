A Russian warship firing warning shots near a British yacht in the English Channel sounds, at first glance, like exactly the sort of incident designed to set Westminster and social media alight.

A Russian frigate. A British-flagged civilian vessel. The Channel. Warning shots. All coming just days after Royal Marines boarded a Russian shadow tanker in the same stretch of water.

But the first thing to say is that warning shots at sea are not automatically an act of war. They can be fired to prevent a collision, to enforce distance, or to make a vessel alter course when radio warnings have not worked. Ships do not behave like cars.

They cannot simply stop on a whim. Closing distances, sea room, traffic separation lanes and collision regulations all matter.

I was with a highly experienced Royal Navy officer when the news dropped. He was not shocked. His first instinct was not to reach for Cold War language.

It was to ask the practical questions, like how close were they, who was required to give way, what were the sea conditions, what were the vessels doing, and was this about collision avoidance rather than escalation? And all of that will be answered in due course.

But, that doesn't mean this incident is harmless.

The Ministry of Defence is now investigating reports that the Russian warship Admiral Grigorovich fired warning shots near a UK-registered yacht at a distance of around 500 yards.

LBC understands the incident took place about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, outside UK territorial waters but in one of the busiest and most strategically sensitive stretches of water in Europe.

No injuries or damage are believed to have been reported. The yacht is understood to have continued its journey.

HMS Mersey was monitoring the Russian vessel at the time, and a seaboat from HMS Tyne later visited the yacht to gather details and check those on board were safe.

That is reassuring that the navy were able to respond so soon. But it is also where the uncomfortable bit starts...

HMS Mersey and HMS Tyne are offshore patrol vessels. These are the sort of ships we normally uses for fishery protection, maritime security patrols and general constabulary work around our waters.

They are useful, busy and important. But they are not built to go toe-to-toe with a modern Russian frigate.

The Admiral Grigorovich is a proper warship. It is armed and designed for serious naval operations. By comparison, the British vessels shadowing and responding to it are lightly armed patrol ships.

Put bluntly, they are massively outgunned.

That does not mean the Royal Navy did anything wrong. Quite the opposite. This is often what naval presence looks like in the real world, being there and watching, reporting, challenging, reassuring civilian vessels and making sure the Government knows exactly what is happening.

But we should be honest about the mismatch. This was not a British frigate shadowing a Russian frigate. It was British patrol ships keeping tabs on a much heavier Russian combatant near one of the most important maritime routes in Europe.

The Admiral Grigorovich has been hanging around near Britain for weeks. It has been seen escorting shadow oil tankers and loitering near a wind farm off the Suffolk coast.

That is not normal background noise. It is part of a wider pattern of Russian activity around critical infrastructure, energy routes and maritime chokepoints and something LBC has been warning about for years now with the growth of grey zone warfare and the risk to our country through unconventional warfare.

Defence sources are claiming this incident is not linked to the Royal Marines boarding the Russian shadow tanker Smyrtos on Sunday morning, after Sir Keir Starmer ordered action in the Channel.

But we can't pretend these incidents exist in isolation.

Russia understands signalling. It understands ambiguity. It understands the value of operating just below the threshold of open confrontation.

A warship loitering near infrastructure, escorting shadow fleet vessels and then being involved in a reported warning-shot incident near a British civilian yacht is exactly the kind of thing that leaves officials saying little while everyone else is left wondering what message Moscow is trying to send.

The danger here is not that Britain and Russia are suddenly about to stumble into a naval war because of one yacht in the Channel.

The danger is that we are being reminded, again, how exposed and under-pressure our maritime security now is and just how little naval power we seem to have.

The Channel isn't just a stretch of water between Britain and France. It is a trade route, an energy corridor, a military transit route, a migration route, and now increasingly a theatre for grey-zone pressure.

The Royal Navy was there. HMS Mersey was watching. HMS Tyne followed up. But it also raises the question that we keep coming back to, do we have enough proper warships, enough sailors and enough capacity to keep doing this properly as Russian activity around Britain becomes more persistent?

We dont need to be pretending every Russian naval movement is Trafalgar with missiles.

The real story is that the UK is being tested at sea, slowly and repeatedly, in ways that are awkward, deniable and difficult to explain to the public.

And whether these warning shots turn out to have been a collision-avoidance measure, a Russian overreaction, or something more deliberate, the message for Britain is the same.

The Channel is no longer just the Channel. It is now part of the front line.

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