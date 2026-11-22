A Russian warship has capsized after a suspected drone attack caused an explosion at a naval base in eastern Libya, officials have said. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

A Russian warship has capsized after a suspected drone attack caused an explosion at a naval base in eastern Libya, officials have said.

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Images taken on Sunday showed most of the ship had capsized and sunk. Picture: Reuters

Images taken on Sunday showed most of the ship had capsized and sunk, with only its bow visible above the water. Smoke could be seen rising from part of the vessel, while debris was scattered along the pier. Libya's eastern-based government said a preliminary investigation suggested a drone attack had caused the explosion. The ship had stopped in Benghazi to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia, the government said. It said port and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe and normal operations had resumed after the fire was brought under control. Later on Sunday, a commercial vessel flying the Maltese flag was hit by a drone boat off Benghazi, two Libyan military sources told Reuters. Libyan naval forces rescued the crew, the sources said. The health ministry said some crew members had minor injuries and were in a stable condition.

Damage was shown on the harbour near Bengahzi. Picture: Reuters