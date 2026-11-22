Russian warship capsizes after suspected drone attack in Libya after Baltic Sea ship strike
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A Russian warship has capsized after a suspected drone attack caused an explosion at a naval base in eastern Libya, officials have said.
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Ten people, including Russians and Libyans, suffered minor injuries in the incident at the Benghazi base and were receiving treatment, medical sources said.
The explosion came after a Russian cargo ship with links to the military was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea on Saturday. Finland said the attack was likely to have been carried out by Ukraine.
No one has claimed responsibility for the suspected attack in Libya and there was no immediate response from Russian authorities. There has been no suggestion the two incidents were connected.
Satellite imagery provider Vantor identified the vessel in Benghazi as the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette, or small warship.
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Images taken on Sunday showed most of the ship had capsized and sunk, with only its bow visible above the water. Smoke could be seen rising from part of the vessel, while debris was scattered along the pier.
Libya's eastern-based government said a preliminary investigation suggested a drone attack had caused the explosion.
The ship had stopped in Benghazi to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia, the government said.
It said port and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe and normal operations had resumed after the fire was brought under control.
Later on Sunday, a commercial vessel flying the Maltese flag was hit by a drone boat off Benghazi, two Libyan military sources told Reuters.
Libyan naval forces rescued the crew, the sources said. The health ministry said some crew members had minor injuries and were in a stable condition.
The military sources also said Libyan naval and air forces intercepted more than 20 drone boats off the coast of Benghazi on Sunday evening.
The eastern-based government said it had asked the UN General Assembly and Security Council for an international investigation into the attacks.
Prime Minister Osama Hamad called for an investigation into suspicions that boats had been launched from western Libya and for checks on whether Ukrainian experts were present in the country. He also called for an explanation from Kyiv about their activities.
The government condemned the suspected attack on the Russian ship as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety. It said Libya was not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts," it said.
In the Baltic Sea, the crew of the Russian cargo ship Sparta II were evacuated after it was hit by drones on Saturday. The vessel caught fire and later drifted into Finnish waters.
The fire continued to burn into Sunday despite efforts to put it out, Finland's coastguard said. The ship had been heading for the Russian Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.
Finland's military said last week that it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the same area during Ukrainian drone attacks.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukrainian forces have used naval drones and missiles against Russian warships and naval facilities, mainly in the Black Sea.
In March, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker with naval drones launched from the Libyan coast.