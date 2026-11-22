The Russian cargo ship Sparta II during fire extinguishing at a location given as the Gulf of Finland. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

A Russian warship believed to be carrying military supplies is on fire in the Baltic Sea after being "struck by drones".

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The strike on Sparta II overnight was likely carried out by Ukraine, according to the Finnish military, who said the vessel later drifted into its waters, where it remains at anchor. Its 16 crew members were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship, with pictures released by the coast guard showing several vessels spraying it with water cannons during the night. The blitz comes just hours after a Russian cargo ship burst into flames after being struck by two drones near Finland. Read more: Richard Tice 'appalled' by Trump's praise for Putin after president shared picture calling Russian leader a 'friend' Read more: Trump 'tells Europe to defund Ukraine' in 'tirade' phone call after summit with his 'friend' Putin

Finnish Border Guard's handout photo of the Russian cargo ship Sparta II. Picture: Reuters

Ukraine has sent waves of military drones towards Russia's northwest coastal Leningrad region in recent months, including some that strayed into the airspace of nearby Baltic countries. The Finnish Border Guard said: "At the moment, there is no confirmed information about what cargo is on board, but it cannot be ruled out that there is military materiel on board." The conflict has led to fears that the war was moving into NATO territory. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on X: "War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity.

"The Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. "Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor." Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Vark told public broadcaster ERR on Sunday that the risk of further attacks in the Gulf of Finland, a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea, could not be ruled out.

Finnish Border Guard's handout photo of the Russian cargo ship Sparta II. Picture: Reuters