A Russian frigate fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter in international water off Denmark on Monday, the Nordic Nato member's military has said.

The flares, which are pyrotechnics warning signals used at sea, narrowly missed the helicopter with one passing closely to the aircraft.

The Danish Air Force helicopter was conducting routine photography surveillance of vessels in international waters when the incident took place.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the incident was serious but "not surprising", calling it part of Russia's increased aggression against Europe and Nato.

She said: "Russia wants to sow fear and discord. Our answer is to stand closer together and strengthen the defence of Denmark and Europe."

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