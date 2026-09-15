Russian warship fired two emergency flares at Danish military helicopter
A Russian frigate has targeted a Danish military helicopter in international waters off the coast of Denmark on Monday, says Nordic Nato member's military.
A Russian frigate fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter in international water off Denmark on Monday, the Nordic Nato member's military has said.
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The flares, which are pyrotechnics warning signals used at sea, narrowly missed the helicopter with one passing closely to the aircraft.
The Danish Air Force helicopter was conducting routine photography surveillance of vessels in international waters when the incident took place.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the incident was serious but "not surprising", calling it part of Russia's increased aggression against Europe and Nato.
She said: "Russia wants to sow fear and discord. Our answer is to stand closer together and strengthen the defence of Denmark and Europe."
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Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark's Foreign Minister, said the incident was "unacceptable" and could have severely affected human lives.
Rasmussen said: "For our part, Denmark is working to ensure that all shipping can pass peacefully through Danish waters, but Russia is gradually moving the line for what it considers acceptable behaviour."
He added that he has called Russia's ambassador to Denmark for a meeting to discusses the incident.
The incident took place amid raising security concerns across Europe, with the Baltic Sea region remaining on high alert since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Danish straits are the main commercial and military shipping sea route in and out of the Baltic Sea and an artery for global oil shipments.
The Russian embassy did not responded to a request for comment outside of regular office hours.