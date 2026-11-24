A Ukrainian security expert told LBC the disruption to British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair flights would fit Moscow’s pattern of hybrid operations against the West

The Russian warship suspected of jamming British flights headed for Europe earlier this month followed by the Royal Navy. Picture: Royal Navy

By EJ Ward

Suspected GPS jamming that affected around 140 flights off the UK coast would fit Russia’s pattern of hybrid operations against the West, a Ukrainian security expert has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair services were among the aircraft that lost GPS on 9 November during a 20-minute burst of interference over the North Sea, eastern England and the Netherlands. Oksana Kuzan, co-founder and head of the analytical department at the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre, told LBC: “If this information is confirmed, it would be consistent with Russia’s established pattern of conducting hybrid operations against Western countries.” Aviation intelligence group Hexbird placed the likely source of the interference around 190 miles off the English coast. A Russian warship was escorting three cargo vessels through the area at the time. Hexbird said its analysis could neither identify the convoy as the source nor rule it out. Ms Kuzan said there were similar reports in May that an RAF aircraft carrying Defence Secretary John Healey had experienced GPS jamming while flying near the Russian border. Read more: Russian drone 'intentionally' violates Polish air space during attack on Ukraine Read more: Zelenskyy says intelligence shows Russia planning new strikes on Ukraine

LBC launches new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus. Picture: LBC

She also said Ukrainian defence intelligence had reported that Russia was seeking to recruit agents in EU countries through social media and other online channels. She warned that concessions to Moscow risked signalling to the Kremlin that it could continue hybrid operations without a firm response. The flights affected on 9 November included a British Airways service from Heathrow to Stockholm, an easyJet flight from Manchester to Hurghada in Egypt and a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Rome, according to Hexbird analysis reported by The i Paper. Around 40 of the affected aircraft were believed to be in or near UK-controlled airspace. Nats, the UK’s air traffic control provider, said it received no reports from pilots of satellite navigation interference across its network that day. Dutch air traffic control agency LVNL said seven flights that reported losing GPS were guided into Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. KLM said it had reported the incident to the authorities.