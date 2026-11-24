Russian warship suspected of jamming GPS on 140 flights off UK coast amid hybrid warfare warning
A Ukrainian security expert told LBC the disruption to British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair flights would fit Moscow’s pattern of hybrid operations against the West
Suspected GPS jamming that affected around 140 flights off the UK coast would fit Russia’s pattern of hybrid operations against the West, a Ukrainian security expert has told LBC.
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British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair services were among the aircraft that lost GPS on 9 November during a 20-minute burst of interference over the North Sea, eastern England and the Netherlands.
Oksana Kuzan, co-founder and head of the analytical department at the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre, told LBC: “If this information is confirmed, it would be consistent with Russia’s established pattern of conducting hybrid operations against Western countries.”
Aviation intelligence group Hexbird placed the likely source of the interference around 190 miles off the English coast. A Russian warship was escorting three cargo vessels through the area at the time. Hexbird said its analysis could neither identify the convoy as the source nor rule it out.
Ms Kuzan said there were similar reports in May that an RAF aircraft carrying Defence Secretary John Healey had experienced GPS jamming while flying near the Russian border.
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She also said Ukrainian defence intelligence had reported that Russia was seeking to recruit agents in EU countries through social media and other online channels. She warned that concessions to Moscow risked signalling to the Kremlin that it could continue hybrid operations without a firm response.
The flights affected on 9 November included a British Airways service from Heathrow to Stockholm, an easyJet flight from Manchester to Hurghada in Egypt and a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Rome, according to Hexbird analysis reported by The i Paper.
Around 40 of the affected aircraft were believed to be in or near UK-controlled airspace. Nats, the UK’s air traffic control provider, said it received no reports from pilots of satellite navigation interference across its network that day.
Dutch air traffic control agency LVNL said seven flights that reported losing GPS were guided into Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. KLM said it had reported the incident to the authorities.
The i Paper reported that the interference had no operational impact on the flights. Commercial aircraft carry back-up navigation systems and pilots are trained to continue flying if GPS becomes unavailable.
The Russian-flagged cargo ships Lady R, Lady D and Maia-1 were sailing south towards the English Channel at the time. French and Dutch naval vessels were reportedly shadowing the convoy.
James Droxford, a former naval intelligence officer, told The i Paper he believed the escorting warship was the most likely source. He said the location and brief duration suggested the interference could have been a response to Western surveillance of the convoy. It remains unclear whether surveillance aircraft were operating nearby.
Ramsey Faragher, chief executive of the Royal Institute of Navigation, said the size of the area affected suggested the transmitter could have been aboard a military vessel equipped for electronic warfare.
GPS jamming overwhelms the weak satellite signals receivers use to calculate their position. Eric Schouten, a former Dutch intelligence officer who runs aviation security firm Dyami, said the risk to aircraft would rise if jamming coincided with a separate failure of air traffic control systems.
Interference has been widely reported around Russia’s borders. In 2024, an aircraft carrying then defence secretary Grant Shapps lost its satellite signal while flying near the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.
The Civil Aviation Authority said it works with airlines and aircraft manufacturers to update systems and reduce the effects of jamming. A UK government spokesperson declined to comment on operational security or intelligence matters.