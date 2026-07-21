Russian warship carries out live-fire weapons exercise off UK coast
The MoD says the live munitions exercise took place 40 nautical miles (46 miles) off the UK coast.
A Russian warship has carried out what the Ministry of Defence has described as a live-fire weapons drill around 40 nautical miles off the UK coast.
Listen to this article
The vessel was shadowed off the coast of Plymouth by a Royal Navy ship, according to the MoD.
It was seen to carry out the artillery manoeuvre south of Plymouth on Monday.
Reports suggest the Russia warship, Neustrashimy, was being monitored by a French military aircraft.
The Russian warship reportedly told the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel, HMS Tyne, of its intention to fire rounds.
It then asked the UK vessel to move to a safe distance.
Read more: Trump slaps Canada with 50% tariffs over 'discrimination' of American goods
Read more: Army veteran arrested after setting fire outside Manhattan federal building in anti-ICE protest
In a statement, an MoD spokesperson said: "A Russian naval vessel shadowed by the Royal Navy conducted a live-fire weapons exercise in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth yesterday.
"The Royal Navy monitored that exercise throughout, continues to track the vessel's activity closely, and stands ready to protect UK national security."
It marks the first real test for Wes Streeting in his role as Defence Secretary.
It comes weeks after a Russian warship fired warning shots at civilian yacht in the English Channel
The incident, which took place on June 16, is understood to have involved the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in the sea between the Isle of Wight and Normandy.
A British-flagged 40ft sailing yacht, reportedly on a recreational voyage, alerted the coast guard that it was fired upon after it sailed near the Admiral Grigorovich.