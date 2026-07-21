A Russian warship has carried out what the Ministry of Defence has described as a live-fire weapons drill around 40 nautical miles off the UK coast.

The vessel was shadowed off the coast of Plymouth by a Royal Navy ship, according to the MoD.

It was seen to carry out the artillery manoeuvre south of Plymouth on Monday.

Reports suggest the Russia warship, Neustrashimy, was being monitored by a French military aircraft.

The Russian warship reportedly told the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel, HMS Tyne, of its intention to fire rounds.

It then asked the UK vessel to move to a safe distance.

Read more: Trump slaps Canada with 50% tariffs over 'discrimination' of American goods

Read more: Army veteran arrested after setting fire outside Manhattan federal building in anti-ICE protest