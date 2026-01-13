Polina Alexandrovna Azarnykh is accused of helping foreigners sign up to fight for Russia with lucrative contracts

Russian woman using Telegram to lure foreign men to fight on Ukrainian frontlines. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Russian woman has been accused of using Telegram to recruit foreign fighters, deploying them to the frontlines in the battle against Ukraine as Putin attempts to boost numbers.

Polina Alexandrovna Azarnykh, 40, is accused of assisting foreigners hoping to sign up to fight for Russia in exchange for vast sums of money and the potential of Russian citizenship. Azarnykh, a former teacher, is said to use a channel on messaging app Telegram - widely used across both Russia and Ukraine - to lure young men, often from poorer communities around the world, into joining Russia's military machine. The young men hunting for work are enticed by the promise of vast sums, but more often than not, the victims find themselves trapped in a foreign war zone. Often from Syria and Egypt, young men are lured into signing contracts written entirely in Russian in a bid to cash in. Read more: Russia using Africans as cannon fodder - as video emerges of solider with landmine strapped to chest Read more: From Discord to death: Untrained African men being tricked into fighting Russia's war in Ukraine, via video game chat

Polina Alexandrovna Azarnykh, 40, is accused of assisting foreigners hoping to sign up to fight for Russia in exchange for vast sums of money and the potential of Russian citizenship. Picture: Telegram

The fighter claims that under a month after getting in contact with Azarnykh, he was sent into battle with just 10 days of training under his belt. As a result, he refused to pay the fee demanded by the 'recruiter' - defiance that ultimately saw Azarnykh burn his passport, reports the BBC. Once on the frontlines, refusing to take part in a mission resulted in commanders threatening to kill or jail him. "We were tricked… this woman is a con artist and a liar," he remarks. One anonymous victim lured into signing such a contract claims he was promised that a payment of $3,000 (£2,227) to Azarnykh would ensure he was placed in a non-combat role. With jobs across Syria scarce and low paid, the lure of lucrative pay away from the frontlines was undeniable.

The former teacher is said to use a channel on messaging app Telegram - widely used across both Russia and Ukraine. Picture: Telegram

A quick online search directed him to Azarnykh's Telegram channel - contact that led him to fly to Russia. His first contact with Azarnykh came when he was broke and found himself stranded in Moscow Airport in March 2024, alongside 14 other Syrians. From there, the group took the train to a recruitment centre in Bryansk, located in the West of Russia. One Syrian claims the promised jobs in question were not linked to military operations, instead civilian-based roles such as guarding oil facilities in Russia.

Posting upbeat messages, Azarnykh is regularly seen to offer "one-year contracts" for "military service" on her Telegram channel, according to reports. The men enquiring are then required to send passport details in order to enlist.

An operator fires a Fagot portable anti-tank missile system (ATGM) under the supervision of an instructor during professional training sessions to improve ATGM operators’ skills from the 65th Mechanised Brigade and attached units, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy