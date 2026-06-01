The UK will not have to pay Rwanda millions of pounds over the failed migrant deportation deal after winning an international court case.

According to legal papers, Rwanda asked the court to find the UK in breach of the agreement and demanded it pay all outstanding sums, as well as compensation.

During the case, lawyers representing Britain argued it was “entirely logical” that the plan would be scrapped when Labour came into power after the 2024 general election and “simple common sense” that no further payments would be due.

The east African nation sued Britain for more than £100 million, claiming it breached the terms of its agreement and is owed the money.

The two countries clashed in a three-day hearing in March at The Hague’s Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Netherlands.

But lawyers for the UK denied it had breached parts of the deal and said “Rwanda is not entitled to any of the forms of relief it seeks” when asking the court to dismiss the claims.

Earlier this year, Downing Street defended the decision to scrap the previous Tory administration’s plan when it emerged Rwanda was taking the UK to court.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer declared the plan “dead and buried” as one of his first moves in office.

Before the election, the Conservative government had already spent £700 million on its flagship immigration policy under which migrants who arrived in the UK by boat from France would be sent to Kigali in a bid to deter Channel crossings.

But just four volunteers ultimately arrived in Rwanda before the plan was scrapped.

Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Rwanda’s minister of justice and attorney general, previously told the court the country incurred “significant costs” preparing for the partnership but the UK “then sought to walk away from its legal obligations”.

He also said the UK “did not do Rwanda a courtesy of informing it in advance” that it was scrapping the deal, and leaders were “left to read about this development in the media”.

In a document setting out Rwanda’s claim, Mr Ugirashebuja asked the court to rule that the UK had breached the agreement and should pay about £100 million that it was due to receive in two instalments in 2024 and 2025, plus £6 million in compensation and interest.

Instead of compensation, he said Rwanda would accept a formal apology from the UK for failing to honour parts of the deal.

One of the arbitrators in the case, Professor Mohamed Abdel Wahab, said the UK should pay Rwanda £50 million for the second year of the scheme, but he was overruled by the majority.

Responding to the court’s decision, a Government spokesperson said: “The UK robustly defended its position, and the tribunal has now ruled in favour of the UK on all grounds.

“The previous government’s policy wasted time and £700 million of taxpayer money to send four volunteers to Rwanda.

“We are now focused on delivering vital reforms to restore order and control to our borders, including removing the incentives drawing illegal migrants to Britain and scaling up removals of those with no right to be here.”