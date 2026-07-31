Paris Wilson, 35, has been jailed for nine years for manslaughter . Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Alex Storey

A mother who used her daughter as "bait" during the killing of her drug dealer ex-husband in an acid attack has been jailed, alongside three others.

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Dad-of-two Danny Cahalane, 38, was ambushed and had sulphuric acid thrown at him while his young daughter slept at his home in Plymouth in the early hours of February 21 2025. He died in hospital ten weeks later as a result of his severe burns. Before his death, he was able to tell police he believed his drugs “boss”, referred to in the trial by his nickname Frost, had ordered the fatal assault. His ex-partner Paris Wilson, who was found guilty of manslaughter alongside another back in May, helped reveal his location to those he owed. Meanwhile, Two others were found guilty of murdering Mr Cahalane. The 35-year-old wiped tears from her eyes on Friday at Winchester Crown Court as she was jailed for nine years for manslaughter and her part in the attempted kidnap of Mr Cahalane in January 2025. Wilson had "used her child effectively as bait" for the attempted kidnap incident, which she said was a "particularly unpleasant" aspect of the case, said the judge.

Danny Cahalane and Paris Wilson. Picture: Social Media

Abdulrasheed Adedoja, 23, of Neasden, north London, and Israel Augustus, 27, of Tottenham, north London, were found guilty of murdering Mr Cahalane and were both jailed for life to serve a minimum of 31 and 30 years respectively. Augustus was also sentenced for possessing a zombie-style knife in a private place and drugs offences. Ramarnee Bakas, 24, of London, was also jailed for ten years for manslaughter. Read more: Disgraced funeral boss who gave families the wrong ashes and kept bodies on the floor inside 'horror scene' jailed for 20 years Read more: Healey will set out first budget of Burnham premiership on October 28

Ramarnee Bakas (left), Israel Augustus (centre) and Abdulrasheed Adedoja (right) were also sentenced. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

The court previously heard that Mr Cahalane owed Frost £120,000 after gambling profits made in the drug dealing operation. Jurors heard that Mr Cahalane had split acrimoniously with Wilson by 2025. After that, Wilson then became a "go-to" for Frost as he plotted a way to get his money. Jurors were told that she would reveal her ex's location on the understanding he would "make her wealthy". The judge, Ms Justice Norton, told Wilson: "Whilst you yourself did not deal drugs, from evidence placed before the jury and messages to your mother, you were clearly happy to associate and provide assistance to those who do."

The attack took place at Mr Cahalane's property on Lipson Road, Plymouth. Picture: Google

"That assistance provided details to Frost of Danny Cahalane’s whereabouts, thereby allowing the attack to take place. "You also used contact arrangements with your daughter to set up Danny Cahalane for an attempted kidnap a month earlier." She told Wilson that there were "two sides to her character" where she praised the defendant’s "hard-working" nature and efforts in bringing up her children. But describing her involvement in the fatal attack, the judge said: "Whatever your motivation, whether money, security or revenge, in that moment your main concern was yourself."

Ryan Cahalane died in hospital on May 3, where he had been treated for 10 weeks for severe burns caused by the sulphuric acid thrown at him in the early-hours attack. Picture: Social media

'Great father and son' In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Cahalane’s aunt, Jayne Keeper, said that his mother, Vivien Cahalane, had been previously diagnosed with cancer and died in hospital a day after her son. Ms Keeper said: "Danny was a great father and son, he never let his children want for anything. "Despite this, Paris would put him under pressure for money and gifts."

Ryan Cahalane told police he had built up the debts after one of his junior drug dealers had run off without paying him. Picture: Alamy