The The son of All Blacks fly-half Grant finished ten under par after Sunday's final round

Ryan Fox of New Zealand celebrates victory following birdie putt on the 18th green. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Ryan Fox has won the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, clinching his first major championship.

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The New Zealand national needed a birdie on the 18th hole to finish -10 and clinch victory ahead of Cam Young on Sunday. The 39-year-old was one of only three players in the final 12 groups to shoot under par on a chaotic final day when Royal Birkdale finally showed its teeth after two days of back-to-back record-equalling rounds of 62. After Young posted the nine-under target after a best-of-the-day 64 a couple of hours earlier, double figures was the aim for those out on the course. Read more: Bukayo Saka says painful World Cup exit will fuel England for next challenge Read more: Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix

Fox celebrates holing his birdie putt. Picture: Getty

Fox headed down the last – Birkdale’s most difficult hole – needing a birdie to overtake the American, for so long the PGA Tour’s perennial runner-up, and hit his approach inside 12 feet. The son of All Blacks fly-half Grant held his nerve, as he had done all day and punched the air as he became New Zealand’s second Open champion after Sir Bob Charles in 1963. Fox started at eight under, two behind, and was never more than one better or one worse all day until delivering the coup de grace at the last – only the fifth birdie on the hole all day – showing a level of composure lacking by some of his rivals. Playing partner and overnight leader Sam Burns got to 11 under after three holes but dropped three strokes, Si Woo Kim gave back four from 10 under while defending champion Scottie Scheffler and home favourite Tommy Fleetwood both threatened before coming up three short.

Fox holding the trophy. Picture: Getty