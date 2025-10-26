Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has moved into the exclusive London neighbourhood ahead of filming the upcoming Star Wars movie Starfighter, but it is also believed that the "unstable" political landscape in the US may have affected his decision.

The celebrity family have chosen to reside in the exclusive London area, joining the likes of Harry Styles, Jude Law, Emma Thompson and even Ricky Gervais, who resides in a £14.5 million property.

Ryan Gosling, 44, bought a property in Hampstead with his wife Eva Mendes, bringing their daughters Esmerelda, 11, and Amada Lee, nine, with them.

Gosling, famous for his roles in Drive, La La Land and Bladerunner, has been turning the heads of locals, particularly parents as he joins them on the school run.

One local resident said: "Yes, he's here and so delightful chatting to everyone at the school gate – such a lovely man.

"And everyone can't stop talking about how good looking he is, the mums are practically drooling over him."

Gosling is in London filming the upcoming Star Wars movie Starfighter, but it is also believed that he is the latest celeb to make the "Donald Dash" in order to escape the political situation in the United States.

Other celebrities who have moved to the UK since President Trump took office include former chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the Cotswolds with her wife Portia de Rossi, and Gosling's Barbie co-star America Ferrera who has reportedly relocated to south-west London.

Gosling’s wife Eva stepped back from acting after the birth of their first daughter.

Earlier this year, she said in a TV interview that it was a “no-brainer” that she would take a step back from Hollywood while Gosling continued to act.

It is currently unknown how long the powerhouse couple will remain in the UK, but for now the Hampstead mums will continue to take extra care they make school run on time.

