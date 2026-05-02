Wrexham has seen three successive promotions under Hollywood owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds.

Wrexham's Josh Windass reacts following the Sky Bet Championship match at SToK Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was “completely gutted” after his side missed out on the Championship play-offs following a final-day draw with Middlesbrough.

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Hull took advantage by beating Norwich 2-1 to claim the last play-off spot and will now meet Millwall, while Middlesbrough’s fifth-place finish means they will take on Southampton in the other semi-final. Wrexham made 13 summer signings with a £30million-plus outlay in trying to bridge the gap between the lower leagues and the Championship after three successive promotions under Hollywood owners Rob Mac and Reynolds. The Boro blip meant a run of three successive promotions ended, though they did record their highest-ever league position. The Deadpool actor posted on Instagram: “I am completely gutted by today’s result but incredibly proud of our season. “We’ve come a long way in five years and this was the best result in our 150+ year history. More to do. But for now, we have so much to be proud of, Reds.” Read more: Ipswich Town secure return to Premier League at the first time of asking Read more: Sheffield Wednesday future secured after club announces American consortium takeover

Ryan Reynolds post on Instagram. Picture: Social media

Manager Phil Parkinson promised his side would return stronger next season. Parkinson said: “This squad as it stands with a pre-season together will be even stronger next year. “Of course we’ll always look to add to that to try and give ourselves an even better chance. “It became a bit fragmented in pre-season and in the later stages of the transfer window just because of the people coming in and people going out. “So we’ll be stronger as a unit for that and, of course, we know where we’d like to strengthen and what we need to improve on. “We’ll do that and we’ll make this squad as strong as we possibly can to mount a challenge next year. We’ll have a break now and we’ll go again.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson reacts on the touchline. Picture: Alamy

Middlesbrough were still in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot at kick-off and Tommy Conway squeezed them ahead after four minutes. Wrexham recovered to lead 2-1 through a stunning free-kick from Josh Windass and Sam Smith’s bullet header after 41 minutes. But the advantage lasted barely two minutes as David Strelec struck, and neither side could find a winner during an open second period. Parkinson said: “We’ve taken the fight to the wire and it just wasn’t to be on the day. “I don’t think there’s much more we could have asked from the lads against such a good side. “To respond the way we did after going a goal down was a great effort. “We didn’t want the season to end because we’ve enjoyed it so much. It has, but to finish seventh is a real achievement at this level.”

Rob Mac, left, and Ryan Reynolds arrive at an FYC event for "Welcome to Wrexham" on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Picture: Alamy