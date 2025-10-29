The change is expected to cause problems for the 2.06 million Brits aged over 55

Travel expert Alicia Hempsted said the change could catch some passengers off guard. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Millions of older Britons could face travel disruption as Ryanair introduces a new rule requiring all passengers to use digital boarding passes.

The budget airline will only accept digital passes issued through its myRyanair app from November 3. The move will allegedly “save approximately 300 tonnes of paper, eliminate airport check-in fees and allow passengers to get direct notifications on flights.” However, the change is expected to cause problems for the 2.06 million Brits aged over 55 who do not own a mobile phone, according to figures from MoneySuperMarket. That’s around 10 per cent of the age group, many of whom still rely on printed documents when travelling. Read More: UK airline suspends operations with all flights cancelled Read More: 'Fake snail farms' found in empty central offices as bizarre £370k tax avoidance scheme revealed

The airline boss said that it was a “myth” that older passengers can’t adapt to new technology. Picture: Alamy

Alicia Hempsted, travel expert at MoneySuperMarket, said the change could catch some passengers off guard. “While in some senses this is great news when it comes to cutting down on unnecessary waste and avoiding check-in fees, having a strict no boarding card policy means travellers need to be prepared to go digital,” she told MailOnline. “If you're used to printing off your boarding pass, make sure you've downloaded the Ryanair app and followed the steps to download your digital pass, or you could face delays when you get to the airport.” Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary has defended the move, claiming that most passengers already use mobile technology. “At the moment, between 85 and 90 per cent of passengers show up with smartphones,” he said earlier this year. “Almost 100 per cent of passengers have smartphones, and we want to move everybody onto that smartphone technology.”

