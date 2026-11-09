Ryanair's stricter rule means customers need to drop off bags an hour ahead of departure
Budget airline confirms passengers will need to drop bags 60 minutes ahead of departure
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Ryanair has said that customers will now need to check in luggage one hour before takeoff, with the deadline going back from 40 to 60 minutes this week.
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Management of the low-cost airline said in April that it would be introducing the change to allow the 20% of passengers who need to check in bags beyond their cabin luggage more time to get through airport security.
Dara Brady, a Ryanair manager, said: “[This will allow passengers] more time to clear airport security and passport control queues and get to their departure gate before boarding begins, particularly during busy travel periods when airport queues can be longer.”
The change will come in on Tuesday, November 10, and comes after Ryanair said it is considering pay freezes and increased use of AI to help offset a surge in fuel costs next year.
Ryanair has around 80% of its jet fuel hedged at much lower prices than the market rate but will see this fade out following the end of the financial year.
As a result, it is predicting a jump of roughly two billion euros (£1.7 billion) in its fuel bill for the year to March 2028.
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Chief executive Michael O’Leary told reporters that he expects European flights to see “double-digit” price increases next year as fuel costs feed through to travellers.
He said: “I don’t believe higher fares will be enough, so we will be taking out airport costs, aircraft costs too.
“We will have to do whatever we can to survive this.”
Bosses added that the group is therefore reviewing all costs, with a focus on areas such as labour agreements, which could lead to temporary pay freezes, and lower crewing ratios.
Ryanair will also review the “increased use of AI to drive further operational and back-office and support functions productivity”.
Last week, Ryanair was one of the airlines affected when flights around Europe were subjected to bomb threats.