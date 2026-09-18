He previously doubled down, saying it was “absolutely” appropriate to compare other airlines to “rapists”

In a video message released on Friday, Mr O'Leary said that "following conversations with family and friends" he had come to realise his words had caused “considerable upset and offence”. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has apologised "unreservedly" for describing other airlines as "high-fare rapists".

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The billionaire was heavily criticised by politicians in both Ireland and the UK after he said it was “absolutely” appropriate to compare competitor airlines to “rapists”. In a video message released on Friday, Mr O'Leary said that "following conversations with family and friends" he had come to realise his words had caused “considerable upset and offence”. He apologised “sincerely and unreservedly” to people, especially survivors of sexual violence and rape. “Last week at a press conference in Dublin, I used the term rapists to described the high fares of our competitor airlines. I was quizzed by the press if I was trivialising rape,” he told Virgin Media News on Friday. Read More: Ryanair chief calls for National Air Traffic Control head to quit after 'delivered a pattern of failure' Read More: Reason Ryanair passenger was sucked out of plane window as details of accident report revealed

The billionaire was heavily criticised by politicians in both Ireland and the UK after he said it was “absolutely” appropriate to compare competitor airlines to “rapists”. Picture: Alamy

“I replied by asserting my firm belief that rape is a heinous and terrible crime which cannot be trivialised. “I believe I couldn’t have been clearer in this regard. “In conversations with family and friends, both inside and outside Ryanair, over the last 10 days, I have come to realise, however, that the word I used so carelessly has caused considerable upset and offence to a wide number of people, especially victims and survivors.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary speaking to the media. Picture: PA

“I want to apologise, sincerely and unreservedly to those people, especially to the survivors. “I am truly sorry for the offence and upset I have caused you by my careless use of those words. It won’t happen again. “I will try to learn from this mistake and do better in the future. Thank you.” The airline boss had previously refused to apologise, despite calls from the chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC), Rachel Morrogh, who said he had trivialised rape.

Mr O Learly had doubled down on the remark, insisting it was “absolutely” appropriate to compare other airlines to “rapists”. The billionaire businessman had claimed rising air travel prices at other airlines would see passengers switch to Ryanair. He told reporters at the company’s headquarters: “You might find some people will choose not to fly with Ryanair – but you know they’ll be overrun with the people abandoning Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, BA, and others desperate to get to Ryanair’s low fares because they can’t afford to fly with the high-fare rapists around Europe.” He later repeated the “high-fare rapists” comments.

Asked whether this was appropriate language, Mr O’Leary told reporters: “Absolutely.” Challenged on whether it was offensive to victims of rape and sexual assault, he said he would “happily offend” the airlines mentioned. Further pressed on whether the language was trivialising rape, he said: “That’s what I call high-fare airlines like Lufthansa, BA and others.” The chief executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Rachel Morrogh, said she was “dismayed” at Mr O’Leary’s remarks. She said: “These are lazy and uninformed comments. “It feels like Mr O’Leary is chasing soundbites with no regard for how they may affect people. Undoubtedly, the words of high-profile individuals can contribute to trivialising and tolerating sexual violence in our society.”

O'Leary after the AGM today. Picture: PA