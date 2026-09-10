He said it is “absolutely” appropriate to compare other airlines to “rapists”

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said the comment to media today. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has been accused of “trivialising” rape after comparing other airlines to rapists.

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Mr O’Leary made the remarks ahead of his airline’s annual general meeting in Dublin on Thursday. He said it is “absolutely” appropriate to compare other airlines to “rapists”. The billionaire businessman claimed rising air travel prices at other airlines would see passengers switch to Ryanair. He told reporters at the company’s headquarters: “You might find some people will choose not to fly with Ryanair – but you know they’ll be overrun with the people abandoning Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, BA, and others desperate to get to Ryanair’s low fares because they can’t afford to fly with the high-fare rapists around Europe.” He later repeated the “high-fare rapists” comments. Read More: Ryanair chief calls for National Air Traffic Control head to quit after 'delivered a pattern of failure' Read More: Reason Ryanair passenger was sucked out of plane window as details of accident report revealed

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary speaking to the media today. Picture: PA

Asked whether this was appropriate language, Mr O’Leary told reporters: “Absolutely.” Challenged on whether it was offensive to victims of rape and sexual assault, he said he would “happily offend” the airlines mentioned. Further pressed on whether the language was trivialising rape, he said: “That’s what I call high-fare airlines like Lufthansa, BA and others.” The chief executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Rachel Morrogh, said she was “dismayed” at Mr O’Leary’s remarks. She said: “These are lazy and uninformed comments. “It feels like Mr O’Leary is chasing soundbites with no regard for how they may affect people. Undoubtedly, the words of high-profile individuals can contribute to trivialising and tolerating sexual violence in our society.”

O'Leary after the AGM today. Picture: PA