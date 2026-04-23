Ryanair change sees airport check-in desks close 60 minutes before flights
The changes to bag drop times could see passengers caught out ahead of scheduled departures and comes amid concern over European border queues
Ryanair has announced changes to its check-in policy that could see travellers caught out, with passengers now required to arrive even earlier at European airports.
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The policy change is likely to leave travellers dashing to drop hold luggage at airports across the UK and beyond, with airport check-in desks now closing an extra 20 minutes before departure.
Ryanair will now require passengers checking in luggage at bag drops to arrive at least 60 minutes before their scheduled departure time, rather than the current policy of 40 minutes before departure.
The rules are set to come into effect from November 10 across all Ryanair desks across European airports.
It comes amid concern over European border queues.
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The budget airline, which carries around 200 million passengers annually, claims the new blanket policy aims to provide passengers with more time to get through airport security and passport control.
Ultimately cutting the total number of missed flights, the airline has said the move was not prompted by the introduction of Europe’s entry-exit system (EES).
However, the biometric system is said to have been a factor linked to lengthening passport queues at European destinations
The airline claimed the change would impact a minority, with 80 per cent checking in online.
At present, only 20 per cent of Ryanair passengers check in luggage at UK airports.
It comes as 95% of Ryanair desks will have self-service check-in desks by the Autumn.
Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, Dara Brady, said it would mean a “quicker bag-drop service, less queueing at airport desks, and an even more punctual service for the 20% of our customers who still wish to check in a bag."