Ryanair has announced changes to its check-in policy that could see travellers caught out, with passengers now required to arrive even earlier at European airports.

The policy change is likely to leave travellers dashing to drop hold luggage at airports across the UK and beyond, with airport check-in desks now closing an extra 20 minutes before departure.

Ryanair will now require passengers checking in luggage at bag drops to arrive at least 60 minutes before their scheduled departure time, rather than the current policy of 40 minutes before departure.

The rules are set to come into effect from November 10 across all Ryanair desks across European airports.

It comes amid concern over European border queues.

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