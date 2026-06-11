Ryanair is being investigated over charging parents to sit with their children on flights.

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The regulator is also examining whether the seating fee is a drip pricing tactic.

Ryanair is the only major airline operating out of the UK with this policy, the watchdog said.

The CMA said it will determine whether the practice is “in line with consumer law”.

Children aged between two and 11 must sit with at least one of their parents under the airline's terms and conditions.

The budget airline is being probed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over the £8-per-flight charge.

This is when the full price is not revealed until the end and extra fees are added further down the booking process.

Drip pricing is illegal in the UK and businesses must show the to allow customers to compare prices and understand the true cost.

Ryanair does not apply the charge on all flights and only applies it to a limited amount, the CMA said, with parents able to sit with their children for free on most journeys. The airline has slammed the probe as "bogus".

A spokesperson said: "Ryanair's family seating policy fully complies with all relevant laws and regulations and saves families.

"Ryanair does not charge any fee for children to sit beside their parent or accompanying adult.

"Adults travelling with children pay one reserved seat fee, but can select reserved seats beside them for up to four children on the same booking free of charge

"This means that parents travelling with children pay for only one (adult) reserved seat but pay nothing for the four other reserved seats for their children travelling with them."

The watchdog says its probe has only just begun and has not decided yet whether the airline has broken the law.

Hayley Fletcher, senior director of consumer protection at the CMA, said: “Lots of families save up to afford a summer holiday and we know that extra charges can quickly bump up the price.

"Our investigation will consider Ryanair’s approach to family seat reservations and how the cost is presented to consumers, to determine whether they comply with consumer law.

“For the past year, we’ve told businesses to ensure their customers are shown the total price upfront – those who don’t face the very real possibility of action from the CMA.”