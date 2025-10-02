Jet-setters will see their travel plans affected as members of the SNCTA walk out from Tuesday, October 7, until the morning of Friday, October 10

By Frankie Elliott

More than 100,000 Ryanair passengers could see their flights disrupted next week due to air traffic control union strikes in France, the airline's chief executive has warned.

Jet-setters will see their travel plans affected as members of the SNCTA walk out from Tuesday, October 7, until the morning of Friday, October 10. The disruption will not just affect planes heading to and from France, as overflights - aircraft using French airspace to reach their final destination - will also be impacted.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said the industrial action would cost the airline around £20m, a sum the company could afford to absorb. Picture: Getty

This means those travelling to and from Spain, Italy and Greece could also have their journeys disrupted. Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary told Sky News the industrial action would cost the airline around £20m, a sum the company could afford to swallow. But he admitted his customers would be worse off, and urged them to complain. The airline CEO accepted the rights of French workers to strike but called for overflights to be protected, claiming their disruption would be an abuse of the free single market. "That's about 100,000 passengers who will have their flights cancelled needlessly next Wednesday and Thursday," Mr O'Leary said. "On any given day at the moment, we operate about 3,500 flights and about 900 of those flights cross over French airspace and about two thirds of those, around 600 flights, are cancelled every day there's an air traffic control strike. "The UK is the country whose flights get cancelled most because of the geographic proximity to France." Mr O'Leary believed flights could be saved if Eurocontrol, a civil-military organisation that supports air traffic management across Europe, stepped in to oversee the airspace.

