Passengers had to be evacuated from a Ryanair plane after it crashed into a fuel truck at Edinburgh airport.

The plane was taxiing for take-off towards Portugal at around 10am today when the collision happened.

The flight FR5667 to Faro has now been rescheduled for 12.25pm.

One passenger told the Scottish Sun: “It was scary – the pilot came on the intercom and tried to pretend it wasn’t as serious as it looked. It was just starting to move and was driving to the runway when it crashed into the fuel tank. Thankfully, we weren’t going at a fast speed”.

An airport spokesman said there had been an ‘incident’ but there had been ‘no impact’ on operations at the airport.

There were no injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed it was contacted after an “aircraft collided with a fuel truck.”

