By Alice Padgett

Ryanair are set to increase the size of passenger's free cabin bag as soon as next month.

The budget airline currently allows passengers to bring a small carry-on bag, for free, with every ticket. The size was capped at 40cm x 20cm x 25cm and weight of 10kg. However, the size is set to increase from September to 40cm x 30cm x 20cm. This comes as the EU changed carry-on rules, standardising free luggage allowances across the region. Read More: Ryanair axes flights to Spain in fresh blow to holidaymakers as one million passengers affected

The Irish firm is also planning to raise bonuses for its staff who spot passengers attempting to take oversized baggage on flights - from €1.50 to €2.50. The airline's chief executive Michael O'Leary said he makes "absolutely no apology" for catching people who are "scamming the system". Speaking at a press conference in central London, Mr O'Leary told reporters the carrier will likely raise incentives for gate staff who intercept passengers trying to bring oversized luggage onboard from 1.50 euros (£1.29) to 2.50 euros (£2.16) per bag from November. A monthly cap of 80 euros (£68.98) is also set to scrapped.

