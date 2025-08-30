Ryanair set to increase free cabin bag size next month
Ryanair are set to increase the size of passenger's free cabin bag as soon as next month.
Listen to this article
The budget airline currently allows passengers to bring a small carry-on bag, for free, with every ticket.
The size was capped at 40cm x 20cm x 25cm and weight of 10kg.
However, the size is set to increase from September to 40cm x 30cm x 20cm.
This comes as the EU changed carry-on rules, standardising free luggage allowances across the region.
Read More: Ryanair axes flights to Spain in fresh blow to holidaymakers as one million passengers affected
The Irish firm is also planning to raise bonuses for its staff who spot passengers attempting to take oversized baggage on flights - from €1.50 to €2.50.
The airline's chief executive Michael O'Leary said he makes "absolutely no apology" for catching people who are "scamming the system".
Speaking at a press conference in central London, Mr O'Leary told reporters the carrier will likely raise incentives for gate staff who intercept passengers trying to bring oversized luggage onboard from 1.50 euros (£1.29) to 2.50 euros (£2.16) per bag from November.
A monthly cap of 80 euros (£68.98) is also set to scrapped.
Passengers travelling with Ryanair face strict luggage rules, with fees of up to £75 for putting an oversized bag in the hold if it is brought to the boarding gate.
Mr O'Leary said: "I am still mystified by the number of people with rucksacks who still think they're going to get through the gate and we won't notice the rucksack.
"We will, and you will be paying for the rucksack. You're not getting on if it doesn't fit."
He said about 200,000 passengers per year are charged luggage fees at airport gates, so "we have more work to do to get rid of them".
The airline carried 200 million passengers in the year to the end of March.