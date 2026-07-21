A Ryanair passenger who was sucked out of a plane window has described the terrifying “nightmare” ordeal for the first time.

It emerged that part of the plane’s engine broke away and smashed into the window.

The plane had to turn round and make an emergency landing after the incident on board.

Ljubiša Karović, 61, from Serbia, was travelling from Thessaloniki in Greece to Memmingen, Germany when something shattered the plane’s window next to his seat and his head was sucked outside.

Mr Karović told German news outlet Bild: “I fell asleep... After some time I got woken up by a massive bang like a bomb. Only for one moment I was conscious and cannot remember the rest.

'I had blood all over me, blood was dripping from my face and my hands.

“As soon as I close my eyes, images appear of the nightmare I experienced. Those few minutes, it is simply a nightmare, which I cannot explain with words.

“I am not even contemplating getting on another flight. Every time I hear an airplane, I get stress and a fever. I am not well at all when I hear an airplane.”

He was left with serious injuries and has to wear a neck brace for six weeks.

He said he has suffered a swollen and numb head, the right side of his body was temporarily paralysed and he has damage to his right ear and eye. He also suffered burns on his back and right hand.

“Mentally I have hit rock bottom. It has an effect on both my work and family. It is a complete upheaval in my life,” he added.

After the drama on board, a witness told Greek broadcaster ERT that the man's 'head and shoulders were sticking out of the broken window'.

Other passengers and Mr Karović’s wife eventually managed to pull him back inside the plane’s fuselage by grabbing on to his legs.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen on Friday morning returned to Thessaloniki shortly after take-off when a passenger window dislodged inflight.

“The aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal.

“One passenger requested and received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki.

“In order to minimise any delay, a replacement aircraft was arranged to bring passengers to Memmingen which departed Thessaloniki at 9.53am local this morning.”