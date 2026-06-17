Dozens of passengers reportedly missed their flight from Athens International Airport to London Luton on Sunday

Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has said his airline would not wait for passengers in queues. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Ryanair passengers were stranded in Greece after their flight left without them in the latest instance of travel chaos as airports roll out new post-Brexit border checks.

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Passengers were left behind in Milan Linate airport yesterday due to border control chaos caused by the new EES system. Picture: Social Media

Greece's tourism minister Olga Kefalogianni previously indicated in April that Brits would not face biometric checks when travelling to the country this summer to avoid "burdening" them with bureaucracy. However it's not clear whether that exemption still applies because the Greek Foreign Ministry later appeared to reverse the promise, saying it had no information that “specific nationalities are temporarily exempt from the relevant procedure.” Milo Boyd, a journalist who successfully boarded the flight, said he did not have his fingerprints scanned when he entered or left Athens. He said there was a "mega-queue" of hundreds of passengers at security and passport control. Some passengers reportedly grew so frustrated that airport staff had to step in to maintain order. Desperate travellers were "pleading" with Ryanair staff to be allowed on the plane, he told the BBC. Others inside the gate were shouting "you can't do this" and "this is your stupid airport's fault, how can you not let us on?" At least 20 people arrived at the gate too late to be let on board, he said. A spokesperson for the airport said there had been "periods of congestion at passport control in the departures area due to high passenger volumes and the additional processing requirements associated with travel to non-Schengen destinations." They said that, along with many airports in Europe, some flight routes might experience "increased processing times" while new border-control checks are rolled out and improved.