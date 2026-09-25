Fierce gales mean the plane had to attempt to land three times before touching down with just three minutes left of fuel

With 171 passengers and six crew on board, the plane left Pisa and landed nearly four-and-a-half hours later in October 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A Ryanair plane narrowly averted catastrophe after staging an emergency landing when it came within three minutes of running out of fuel.

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The Boeing 737 attempted to land twice in Glasgow then Edinburgh before abandoning the effort and re-diverting to Manchester, where it landed “significantly below the final fuel reserve”. With 171 passengers and six crew on board, the plane left Pisa and landed nearly four-and-a-half hours later in October 2025 Flight FR 3418 got caught up in gales triggered by Storm Army, triggering windshear warnings. An Air Accident Investigations Branch report found that pilots wanted to divert to Manchester but air traffic controllers refused to accept the landing because of a “breakdown of communication within the airport”. Read more: Ryanair boss says he has ‘no doubt’ air fares will increase next year Read more: Ryanair boss apologises 'unreservedly' after calling rival airlines 'high-fare rapists'

The Ryanair plane had been FR 3418 was scheduled to fly from Pisa to Glasgow’s Prestwick airport, landing at around 6pm. Picture: Getty

Ryanair flight FR 3418 was scheduled to fly from Pisa to Glasgow’s Prestwick airport, landing at around 6pm. But it was unable to make the landing after pilots received a wind shear warning - signalling a sudden and dangerous change of wind. Under Ryanair rules, pilots had to abandon the first landing to make a second attempt. It was at that point they requested air traffic control for permission to divert to Manchester, which was refused.

Glasgow Prestwick International Airport. Picture: Alamy